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🛒 Slidell Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Full-Time Openings
Slidell’s retail scene is busy right now, with several stores hiring full-time help. If you like working with people and staying on your feet, these are worth a look.
Retail Associate
- Employer: Ross Stores, Inc.
- Location: Slidell, LA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Front-line role helping shoppers, running the register, stocking, and keeping the store clean and organized. Good fit if you enjoy a fast pace, staying active, and working with a big national retail brand.
Store Manager
- Employer: Citi Trends
- Location: Slidell, LA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (described as competitive pay with benefits)
Lead the whole store: sales, staffing, and day-to-day operations. This is for experienced retail leaders who want to run a team, hit sales goals, and grow with a company that promotes from within.
Assistant Manager - Fremaux TC
- Employer: Old Navy
- Location: Slidell, LA (Fremaux Town Center)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support the general manager, coach the sales team, and keep the store running smoothly. Nice option if you have 1–3 years of retail leadership and want brand discounts plus a clear path to grow.
Pawn Broker / Sales Associate
- Employer: Bayou Pawn & Jewelry
- Location: Slidell, LA 70460
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $12.00–$15.00 per hour
Customer-facing sales role in a local, family-owned pawn and jewelry shop. No pawn experience needed—just people skills and comfort learning about items like jewelry, tools, and electronics. Includes 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, PTO, and employee discount.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed on the same company page.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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