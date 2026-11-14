Slidell’s retail scene is busy right now, with several stores hiring full-time help. If you like working with people and staying on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Ross Stores, Inc.

Ross Stores, Inc. Location: Slidell, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-line role helping shoppers, running the register, stocking, and keeping the store clean and organized. Good fit if you enjoy a fast pace, staying active, and working with a big national retail brand.

Employer: Citi Trends

Location: Slidell, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (described as competitive pay with benefits)

Lead the whole store: sales, staffing, and day-to-day operations. This is for experienced retail leaders who want to run a team, hit sales goals, and grow with a company that promotes from within.

Employer: Old Navy

Location: Slidell, LA (Fremaux Town Center)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the general manager, coach the sales team, and keep the store running smoothly. Nice option if you have 1–3 years of retail leadership and want brand discounts plus a clear path to grow.

Employer: Bayou Pawn & Jewelry

Location: Slidell, LA 70460

Type: Full-time

Pay: $12.00–$15.00 per hour

Customer-facing sales role in a local, family-owned pawn and jewelry shop. No pawn experience needed—just people skills and comfort learning about items like jewelry, tools, and electronics. Includes 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, PTO, and employee discount.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed on the same company page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.