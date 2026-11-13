Slidell’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with strong demand for imaging pros, nurses, and clinic staff. If you’re in healthcare and open to travel or local work, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: TalentBurst, an Inc 5000 company

TalentBurst, an Inc 5000 company Location: Slidell, LA 70460

Type: Travel / Internship listed, 13-week contract, 40 hrs/week

Shift: 10-hour flexible mid shift (approx. 10:30a–9p)

Department: Imaging – CT Scan / Radiology Tech

Imaging – CT Scan / Radiology Tech Start Date: 12/14/2026

Pay: $2,667 per week (listed)

This CT Tech role is part of a multidisciplinary cath lab/CT team, running fluoroscopy and cardiac imaging, monitoring vitals, and assisting physicians. Great fit if you have 2+ years allied health experience, ARRT + state RT license, and AHA BLS, and want solid hours plus travel pay.

Employer: TalentBurst, an Inc 5000 company

TalentBurst, an Inc 5000 company Location: Slidell, LA 70460

Type: Travel / Internship listed, 13-week contract, 40 hrs/week

Shift: 10-hour evenings / mid shift (approx. 10:30a–9p)

Department: Imaging – CT Scan / Radiology Tech

Imaging – CT Scan / Radiology Tech Start Date: 12/14/2026

Pay: $2,907 per week (listed)

Similar setup to the role above but with a higher weekly rate and evening-focused schedule. You’ll handle CT and fluoroscopy, PACS work, radiation safety, and complex procedures in a busy environment—ideal if you’re detail-oriented and comfortable in high-stress clinical settings.

Employer: LeaderStat

LeaderStat Location: Slidell, LA (travel listing includes FL info; confirm details with recruiter)

(travel listing includes FL info; confirm details with recruiter) Type: Full-time Travel, 13-week contract, 40 hrs/week

Shift: 8-hour day shift

Start Date: 11/16/2026

Estimated Pay Package: Up to $3,068.20 per week (estimate; final package varies)

Day-shift CT Tech contract with a strong estimated weekly package plus weekly pay, 401(k), medical/dental/vision, and referral bonuses. Requires about 1 year of full-time Rad Tech experience, recent clinical work, state license, and current certifications (e.g., BLS/ACLS).

Employer: Ochsner Health

Location: Slidell, LA

Type: Full-time

Unit: OR / Surgery

Education: Graduate of an accredited nursing school (BSN preferred)

(BSN preferred) Certifications: Current RN license in state of practice, AHA BLS

OR RN role where you’ll lead and coordinate surgical patient care, delegate to the team, and use data to improve outcomes. Good match if you like a fast-paced OR, value professional growth, and want to be part of a large health system with clear standards and support.

Employer: Ellen C Schneider MD

Location: Slidell, LA (4 days) + Metairie, LA (1 day)

Type: Full-time, in-person

Experience: At least 1 year as Ophthalmic Assistant/Tech/Scribe required

Benefits: 401(k), health insurance, paid time off

Clinic-based eye care role where you’ll take histories, do pre-testing (VA, motility, pupils, auto-refraction, topography, IOL Master, OCT, fundus photos), and scribe for the ophthalmologist. Great if you enjoy patient interaction, detailed clinical work, and want steady weekday hours.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the recruiter or system has similar roles open too. Don’t wait too long; travel and clinical jobs in Slidell tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.