Slidell Town Hall on Development Set for Nov. 9

Mayor Randy Fandal and the Slidell City Council will hold a town hall on Monday, November 9, 2026 at 6:30 p.m. at the Slidell Municipal Auditorium, 2056 Second Street to explain the city's development process and new Unified Development Code. Staff from the Planning and Building Safety departments will describe how development works in Slidell, go over the new rules and regulations, and answer questions from residents in a public Q&A session.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Slidell, Louisiana