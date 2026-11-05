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Slidell
Media literacy class at Slidell Branch Nov. 9
4 days ago
The St. Tammany Parish Library Slidell Branch will host a brief media literacy class on November 9 to help people spot misinformation, check sources, and find reliable information. The program takes place at the Slidell Branch and offers an introduction to key media literacy skills. More information: https://t.co/F1FYNaBenG
This content is adapted from materials provided by sttammanylib
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