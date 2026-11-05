📣 Slidell Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple $50K+ Roles

Slidell has some strong sales-focused insurance roles right now, especially if you like building relationships and chasing commission.

Employer: All Saints Insurance Agency

All Saints Insurance Agency Location: Slidell, LA

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: Base pay + uncapped commission + bonuses (no cap listed)

High-energy sales role where your pay tracks your hustle. You get warm leads, modern tech, flexible schedule, health/vision/dental, and a local team that invests in producers who want more income and growth.

Employer: All Saints Insurance Agency

All Saints Insurance Agency Location: Slidell, LA

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: First-year earnings: $50,000–$70,000+, uncapped commission + bonuses

Independent agency role for a Louisiana P&C–licensed producer who likes prospecting, referrals, and building a pipeline. You get ramp-up pay, strong systems, service support, and some leads, so you can focus on selling and growing long-term income.

Employer: SHARON GREEN INSURANCE AGENCY, INC. (State Farm)

Location: Slidell, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $50,000–$65,000 per year

Join a responsive recruiter State Farm office where you manage accounts, help with policy changes, and support customers day to day. Comes with 401(k), bonuses, PTO, flexible schedule, and growth potential; Spanish is a plus but not required.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might spot a detail that makes it a great next step.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.