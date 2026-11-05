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📣 Slidell Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple $50K+ Roles
Slidell has some strong sales-focused insurance roles right now, especially if you like building relationships and chasing commission.
Licensed Insurance Producer – Results Driven & Growth Focused
- Employer: All Saints Insurance Agency
- Location: Slidell, LA
- Type: Full-time, on-site
- Salary: Base pay + uncapped commission + bonuses (no cap listed)
High-energy sales role where your pay tracks your hustle. You get warm leads, modern tech, flexible schedule, health/vision/dental, and a local team that invests in producers who want more income and growth.
Licensed Insurance Producer
- Employer: All Saints Insurance Agency
- Location: Slidell, LA
- Type: Full-time, on-site
- Salary: First-year earnings: $50,000–$70,000+, uncapped commission + bonuses
Independent agency role for a Louisiana P&C–licensed producer who likes prospecting, referrals, and building a pipeline. You get ramp-up pay, strong systems, service support, and some leads, so you can focus on selling and growing long-term income.
Insurance Account Position – State Farm Agent Team Member
- Employer: SHARON GREEN INSURANCE AGENCY, INC. (State Farm)
- Location: Slidell, LA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $50,000–$65,000 per year
Join a responsive recruiter State Farm office where you manage accounts, help with policy changes, and support customers day to day. Comes with 401(k), bonuses, PTO, flexible schedule, and growth potential; Spanish is a plus but not required.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might spot a detail that makes it a great next step.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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