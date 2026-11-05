🏥 Slidell Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Local & Travel Roles

Slidell’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options both in clinics and in the community. Here are several solid roles, from hands-on patient care to flexible travel nursing.

Employer: Access Health Louisiana

Access Health Louisiana Location: Slidell, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in a clinic setting supporting providers with rooming patients, taking vitals, handling phlebotomy, and updating the EMR. Good fit if you’re a certified or registered MA with strong computer skills who likes a mix of patient care and clerical work.

Employer: Gifted Healthcare

Gifted Healthcare Location: Slidell, LA

Type: Full-time, Travel

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Shift: 3x12 nights

ER travel role focused on triage and managing life‑threatening emergencies. You’ll assess patients, assist with exams and tests, and give meds while working closely with the ED team.

Employer: Voyage Health

Voyage Health Location: Slidell, LA

Type: Travel/Contract

Pay: $1,924 – $2,025 per week

Contract: 13 weeks, 3x12 nights, start ASAP

High‑pay ER travel contract at a local facility, ideal if you have 2+ years recent ER experience and want to boost your income on nights. Short‑term commitment with clear weekly pay and schedule.

Employer: Right At Home

Location: Slidell, LA

Type: Part-time, Non-medical caregiving

Salary: Not listed

In‑home caregiver role helping seniors with daily tasks, personal care, light housekeeping, and companionship. Perfect if you’re bilingual (English/Spanish) and want flexible hours while making a direct impact in clients’ homes.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local healthcare jobs move fast, and getting your name in early helps.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.