👔 Slidell Management Jobs with Multiple Leadership Openings

Slidell has some solid leadership roles open right now, from banking to industrial services to brand management. If you’re ready to step up, these are worth a look.

Employer: Altrad Sparrows – Americas

Altrad Sparrows – Americas Location: Slidell, LA

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Support the General Manager and lead daily operations for a service team in the oil, gas, and industrial space. This role mixes business planning, client management, and team leadership, with chances to influence growth and safety culture in a global company.

Employer: Hancock Whitney

Location: Slidell, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run one or more bank branches, leading a client-focused team, driving sales and growth, and owning branch performance and compliance. Good fit if you have banking experience, strong people skills, and comfort with P&L and risk management.

Employer: NOLA Telecommunications

Location: Slidell, LA (in-person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $55,000–$67,000 per year

Hands-on role where you learn leadership by doing—supporting daily team operations, working directly with customers, and helping guide newer team members. Includes professional development, travel opportunities for top performers, and a clear path to more responsibility.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on schedule, team, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.