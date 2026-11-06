📅 Trinity Lutheran classes visit Slayton Library Mar 9

📅 Trinity Lutheran classes storytime at Slayton Library

Trinity Storytime is scheduled for Tuesday, March 9, 2027, from 10:00–11:15 am at the Slayton Public Library.

During this time, classes from Trinity Lutheran Church will visit the library for storytime and playtime.

If you’re connected with Trinity Lutheran Church, this is the planned library visit window for those classes. If you use the library around that time, be aware there will be a group of children visiting for about an hour.

For any questions about this visit or library use during that time, contact the Slayton Public Library directly.