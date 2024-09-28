Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • SlashGear

    What Documents And Information Do Semi-Truck Drivers Always Need To Have On Hand?

    By Mickey Lee,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 3
    Add a Comment
    Mike Marcus
    5h ago
    I don’t know about other states, but in Maryland we are not given a DOT card. We get a sheet of paper that says the driver has been approved medically to drive a commercial vehicle. This info is electronically stored with the state. If you have an active CDL license, you have passed the DOT physical
    Just the facts...
    15h ago
    Obviously written by someone who can’t even tell you how many tires an 18 wheeler has.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Why Do Semi-Trucks Flash Their Lights? Here's What It Means
    SlashGear9 days ago
    Minnesota man shot co-worker dead in parking lot after she ‘repeatedly rebuffed' his advances
    The Mirror US6 days ago
    A nuclear bomb accidentally fell out of a US Air Force bomber and onto Mars Bluff, South Carolina
    War History Online3 days ago
    Everything You Need To Deep Clean Your Car Tires And Rims
    SlashGear3 days ago
    Killer mom Susan Smith will argue she should be paroled because she’s been (mostly) well behaved: ‘Just let me live my life’
    New York Post6 days ago
    10 Of The Coolest Special Edition Toyotas Ever Built
    SlashGear1 day ago
    9 Motorcycles Built With A Reverse Gear For Easy Backing Up
    SlashGear1 day ago
    ‘If another tip goes missing, you’re fired’: Cracker Barrel manager accuses worker of stealing tips.
    NewsNinja1 day ago
    10 Of The Fastest Honda Cars Ever Made, Ranked By Top Speed
    SlashGear2 days ago
    DirecTV Just Bought Dish Network For Only $1, But It's Far From A Steal
    SlashGear2 hours ago
    The Best Way To Clean Your Car's Dashboard (And Get Rid Of Sticky Residue)
    SlashGear3 days ago
    This State Has The Most Road Rage In America According To Consumer Affairs
    SlashGear5 hours ago
    What Does CID Stand For On An Engine?
    SlashGear5 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune10 days ago
    How To Limit Who Can Send Messages In Your WhatsApp Group Chat
    SlashGear2 days ago
    What Is Goat Mode On A Ford Bronco? (And How To Use It)
    SlashGear2 hours ago
    What Horsepower Garage Door Opener Do You Need? Tips On Choosing The Right Type
    SlashGear1 day ago
    Female was Hit by Multiple Vehicles and Killed After Jumping from Overpass onto 210 Freeway
    Pain In The Pass15 days ago
    How To Clean A Motorcycle Gas Tank
    SlashGear1 day ago
    Why Is Getting A Driver's License No Longer A Priority For Teens?
    SlashGear1 day ago
    I Tried 4 Gadgets That Claim To Help You Sleep Better: Here's Which Ones Worked
    SlashGear2 days ago
    Morristown Man Arrested for Cocaine Distribution
    Morristown Minute27 days ago
    6 Chromebooks With Ultra-Long Battery Life
    SlashGear1 day ago
    'Embarrassing': J.D. Vance shakes hands in parking lot when sandwich shop won't let him in
    Raw Story1 day ago
    Everything You Need To Consider When Choosing The Right Truck For A Camper
    SlashGear2 days ago
    Why Do Trucks Use Air Brakes And How Do They Work?
    SlashGear8 hours ago
    Armed Robbery of USPS Mail Carrier: Two Charged
    Morristown Minute6 days ago
    How Long Does Ceramic Coating Last On Cars?
    SlashGear2 days ago
    How To Insulate Your Home Garage Door Before Winter
    SlashGear21 hours ago
    Why Your iPhone Keeps Dimming Even With Auto-Brightness Off (And Fixes To Try)
    SlashGear5 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy