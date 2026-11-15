PRIMROSE — Schuylkill United Way’s 2027 Campaign raised $1,149,196, surpassing last year’s total and supporting its Partner Agency programs and services throughout the coming year.

The organization announced the results during its Annual Appreciation Breakfast at St. Nicholas Hall in Primrose, where donors, volunteers and businesses were recognized during United Way’s 90th year of service.

The campaign is named for the year its funds are used, meaning contributions pledged during 2026 will support programs and services in 2027.

“We are over the moon with the effort and generosity that this number holds,” said Campaign Chair Andrew Umphrey, a business banking relationship manager at M&T Bank.

United Way Board President Mark Mikita credited the campaign’s success to the community’s longstanding willingness to help its neighbors.

“We always pull together when there’s a need and this campaign is no different,” Mikita said.

Joe Bessette Receives Lifetime Achievement Award

Among the breakfast’s top honorees was Joe Bessette, maintenance area manager at the Wegmans Retail Service Center at Highridge, who received the Billie Payne Lifetime Achievement Award.

Mikita, who also works with Bessette at Wegmans, announced the honor. Bessette’s wife, Lisa, and son, Connor, surprised him during the presentation.

Bessette has been involved with Schuylkill United Way since he began working in the county 23 years ago. He has served as board president and campaign chair and currently serves on the Executive Committee.

He coordinates Wegmans volunteer teams for events including the High School Football Challenge, Captain Jason B. Jones Memorial Day of Caring, golf tournaments and Pacesetters Reception. He also assists with campaign presentations and helps organize holiday support for local families.

Hydro Earns Eighth Consecutive Houser Award

Hydro received the Houser Award for the eighth consecutive year after contributing $195,272 through corporate and employee giving. The award recognizes the highest combined corporate and employee contribution.

The win ties Hydro with Wegmans for the most Houser Awards in the organization’s history. The award is named for Clare J. Houser Jr., who served as United Way’s executive director from 1971 to 2003.

Hydro also was recognized for the largest employee campaign increase, with giving up $14,156, or 8%, from last year.

Bob Weaver Auto and Pacesetters Recognized

Bob Weaver Auto received special recognition for achieving 100% employee participation, with every employee contributing at the Pacesetter level of $500 or more.

Overall, the campaign included 781 Pacesetters who contributed $644,698. That group included 138 new Pacesetters who pledged $82,708.

Hydro led participating companies with 234 Pacesetters, followed by Wegmans with 156, Bob Weaver Auto with 79, Geisinger St. Luke’s/St. Luke’s Miners with 35, and Shalmet/Carpenter Technologies with 32.

The Pacesetters Club is co-chaired by Michelle Hammer and Patrick Kane of ETA Benefits.

United Way also presented its Tiered Awards, which recognize company giving based on workforce size:

Large Company: Wegmans, $168,974.

Wegmans, $168,974. Mid-Size Company: Mrs. T’s Pierogies, $35,622.

Mrs. T’s Pierogies, $35,622. Small Company: Bob Weaver Auto, $51,980.

90 Years of Service and Additional Honors

Schuylkill County Commissioners Gary Hess and Barron “Boots” Hetherington presented Executive Director Mike Joyce and Mikita with a proclamation commemorating the organization’s 90th anniversary.

The commissioners commended donors for supporting the community despite challenging economic conditions.

“It has been an honor to see first-hand the help and hope that happens through this organization and through this campaign,” Joyce said.

Naomi Ost received special recognition for decades of service, including her work as 1998 campaign chair, a member of the Executive Committee and treasurer. She received the Billie Payne Lifetime Achievement Award in 2014.

Child Development, Inc. was recognized as the Partner Agency with the highest fundraising total, contributing $19,031 with 13 Pacesetters.

The United Way Golf Committee, led by Air Products employees Charles Ladd IV and Chris Cohoon, raised $25,000 in its 21st year supporting the campaign.

United We Dine Week raised $3,460.12 in its second year, an increase of $736. Eighteen food and drink establishments participated, six more than last year, with Vito’s Coal Fired Pizza leading contributions at $540.

The Republican Herald was thanked for its weekly campaign coverage. Neveah Haney, a youth leader at the Salvation Army Pottsville Corps and the lead in United Way’s annual campaign video, delivered the invocation.

Campaign Prizes and Next Year’s Leadership

Campaign prize winners were drawn during the breakfast and will be contacted directly by Schuylkill United Way. Donated prizes included a 2026 Chevrolet Trailblazer LS AWD, grocery gift cards, a vacation package, a snowblower, an iPad and a gas grill.

Looking ahead, Ben Forbes of WFJ Law, who served as assistant campaign chair, was introduced as the 2028 campaign chair.

United Way also recognized retiring board members Ost, Chris Dende of Mrs. T’s Pierogies, and John Matz, retired from Schuylkill Emergency Management Services.

“These numbers are more than just a fundraising measure,” Umphrey said. “These are responses to our neighbors who need our help. This is hope!”

Schuylkill United Way Appreciation Breakfast Photos

Hydro wins its eighth consecutive SUW Houser Award, tying Wegmans for the most years earning the award.

Bob Weaver Auto employees made history on Friday, November 13, becoming the first company to have 100% employee participation in the SUW campaign at the Pacesetter level.