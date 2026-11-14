Schuylkill Haven’s bid for a District XI Class 2A championship ended with a 40–13 loss to Northern Lehigh at North Schuylkill High School.

The top-seeded Hurricanes finished their season at 7–5 after falling behind early and being unable to overcome Northern Lehigh’s passing attack.

Colton Reber scored both of Schuylkill Haven’s touchdowns, including an 82-yard run in the second quarter that put the Hurricanes on the scoreboard. However, five touchdown passes from Northern Lehigh quarterback Garrett Smoyer kept Haven from closing the gap.

Hurricanes Trail 23–7 at Halftime

Schuylkill Haven faced a 14–0 deficit after the first quarter. Smoyer connected with Chase Gall for a 27-yard touchdown and Colin Karetsky for a 50-yard score, with Anthony Hanna adding both extra points.

The Hurricanes fell further behind in the second quarter when a punt snap went out of the end zone for a safety. A 46-yard touchdown pass from Smoyer to Karetsky and Hanna’s extra point extended Northern Lehigh’s lead to 23–0.

Reber provided Schuylkill Haven’s answer with his 82-yard touchdown run. Grayson Fessler added the extra point, sending the Hurricanes into halftime trailing 23–7.

Reber Adds Second Touchdown

Haven was held scoreless in the third quarter while Northern Lehigh added a 24-yard field goal from Hanna and a 3-yard touchdown pass from Smoyer to Gall. The extra point made it 33–7 heading into the fourth quarter.

Reber reached the end zone again on a 4-yard run in the final period. A two-point pass attempt failed, leaving Schuylkill Haven down 33–13.

Northern Lehigh closed the scoring with a 24-yard touchdown pass from Smoyer to Chris Frame, followed by Hanna’s extra point.

Schuylkill Haven Finishes Season 7–5

The Hurricanes entered the postseason as the No. 1 seed after a 6–4 regular season. They defeated fourth-seeded Catasauqua in the semifinals to earn their place in the championship game.

Northern Lehigh, the No. 3 seed following a 5–5 regular season, defeated second-seeded Shenandoah Valley in the semifinals. The Bulldogs improved to 7–5 with the championship victory and advance to the PIAA Class 2A tournament.

District XI Class 2A Championship Photos