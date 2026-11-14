Schuylkill County Obituaries for November 14, 2026

Schuylkill County obituaries published on Saturday, November 14, 2026 . Read family remembrances and available funeral service information below.

Receive Daily Schuylkill County Obituary Alerts

Kevin A. Krause, 60, Orwigsburg

Kevin A. Krause, 60, of Orwigsburg passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday.

Born February 9, 1966, in Coaldale he was the son of the late Robert Krause Sr. and Lois Mervine Krause.

Kevin was a 1984 graduate of Blue Mountain Area High School. After completing high school Kevin went on to work for Bradley Caldwell, Inc. in West Hazleton where he worked for over 30 years.

Kevin was of the Protestant Faith.

In addition to his mother Lois, Kevin is survived by his siblings; Karen Krause companion Paul Lysek of Schuylkill Haven, Robert Krause, Jr. husband to Beth of Orwigsburg, and Kyle Krause husband to Erin of Orwigsburg along with several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 18th at Grabowski Funeral Home, Schuylkill Haven, at 11:00 A.M. A viewing will be held from 10:00 A.M. until the time of services. Interment will follow on the grounds of Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.grabowskifuneralhomes.com.

Miriam Leinheiser Tirjan, 76, Pine Grove

Miriam Leinheiser Tirjan, 76 of Pine Grove passed away Tuesday November 10, 2026 at Providence Place, Pottsville. Born in Pottsville Nov 1, 1950, she was the daughter of Leo and Emily Deiter Leinheiser.

Miriam graduated from Nativity BVM High School, Pottsville. Following high school she received her bachelor's degree from Alvernia College, which led to a 30 year teaching career, retiring from the former St. Ambrose Elementary, Schuylkill Haven.

She was a member of St. John the Baptist R.C. Church, Pottsville. She enjoyed traveling, religious retreats, and playing games with friends and family.

Miriam also worked for CVS, and cared for her horses, dogs and cats which kept her busy on the farm.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Michael Tirjan; brother Leo Leinheiser; and sisters Carolyn (Connie) and Joyce Leinheiser.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11am on Wednesday Nov 18, 2026 at St. John the Baptist R.C. Church, 913 Mahantongo st, Pottsville. A visitation will be held at the church from 10AM until the time of mass. Burial will follow in St. John #2 Cemetery.

Robert A. Evans Jr. Funeral Home, Port Carbon has charge of arrangements.

Susan G. Rhode, 77, Pine Grove

Susan G. Rhode, 77, of Pine Grove, passed away peacefully, Friday morning, November 13, 2026 at her home with her family by her side.

Susan was born in Philadelphia on Monday, March 14 1949, a daughter of the late Fred and Valeria Mease Kammer. She was a graduate of Olney High School, Philadelphia.

She was of the Lutheran faith.

Throughout most of her life, she worked as a secretary, dedicating years of service to the Department of Agriculture, Starcraft, and numerous other places. She was a hardworking and dependable employee who took pride in everything she did. She eventually retired from Hollywood Casino, where she worked as a slot attendant.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a brother Kenneth Kammer.

Surviving are her husband of 55 years, Franklin J. Rhode; a son Franklin T. Rhode (Kaytlynn); two grandchildren, Franklin Ashton Rhode and Haylee Barrett; a brother, Fred Kammer (Helen).

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Susan will be laid to rest in the George Washington Memorial Park, Plymouth Meeting.

The Dimon Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., Tower City is honored to serve the Rhode's family.

Recent Schuylkill County Obituaries

Sponsored by Mark J. Hummel Funeral Home, Frackville.