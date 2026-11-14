Schuylkill County will see a chilly, mostly cloudy start to the weekend on Saturday, November 14, 2026 , with a high near 42°F and wind gusts up to 23 mph.

Partly sunny skies are expected Sunday before a dry, increasingly sunny stretch arrives next week. Afternoon temperatures will gradually rise from near 49°F Monday to near 60°F Friday.

Schuylkill County Weather Highlights

Weekend: Highs in the low to mid-40s, with occasional northwest wind gusts.

Highs in the low to mid-40s, with occasional northwest wind gusts. Cold nights: Lows drop below freezing Monday through Wednesday nights.

Lows drop below freezing Monday through Wednesday nights. Next week: Mostly sunny to sunny days, with highs reaching the upper 50s Thursday and near 60°F Friday.

Seven-Day Weather Forecast: November 14–20, 2026