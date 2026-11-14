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Schuylkill County Weather: Chilly Weekend, Warming to Near 60 Next Week
By Unknown,12 days ago
Schuylkill County will see a chilly, mostly cloudy start to the weekend on Saturday, November 14, 2026 , with a high near 42°F and wind gusts up to 23 mph.
Partly sunny skies are expected Sunday before a dry, increasingly sunny stretch arrives next week. Afternoon temperatures will gradually rise from near 49°F Monday to near 60°F Friday.
Schuylkill County Weather Highlights
- Weekend: Highs in the low to mid-40s, with occasional northwest wind gusts.
- Cold nights: Lows drop below freezing Monday through Wednesday nights.
- Next week: Mostly sunny to sunny days, with highs reaching the upper 50s Thursday and near 60°F Friday.
Seven-Day Weather Forecast: November 14–20, 2026
|Day
|Forecast
|Saturday, November 14
Day: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42°F. Northwest wind at 5 to 8 mph could gust as high as 23 mph.
Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33°F. Northwest wind at 3 to 6 mph could gust as high as 20 mph.
|Sunday, November 15
Day: Partly sunny, with a high near 44°F. Northwest wind at 5 to 7 mph could gust as high as 21 mph.
Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33°F. Calm wind.
|Monday, November 16
Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 49°F.
Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 28°F.
|Tuesday, November 17
Day: Sunny, with a high near 53°F.
Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 29°F.
|Wednesday, November 18
Day: Sunny, with a high near 56°F.
Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 31°F.
|Thursday, November 19
Day: Sunny, with a high near 59°F.
Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34°F.
|Friday, November 20
Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60°F.