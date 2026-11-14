Four Schuylkill County residents face drug charges following investigations into alleged sales of methamphetamine and fentanyl to undercover law enforcement officers, according to criminal complaints, affidavits and court records.

Those charged include Ashley Marie Licona, 34, of Pottsville; Vanna Marie McCabe, 40, of Pottsville; Richard Lee Bealer, 44, of New Ringgold; and Roy Reubin Kesten II, 37, of Pottsville.

Investigators allege Kesten helped arrange multiple purchases from other defendants, sometimes receiving money for facilitating the transactions. According to the affidavits, the purchases occurred between May and September 2026, primarily in Pottsville, along with a separate fentanyl purchase in McAdoo.

The Pottsville cases were filed November 6 through the office of Magisterial District Judge James Reiley. The Schuylkill County District Attorney's Office is listed as the arresting agency.

Alleged Sales Involving Ashley Licona

According to the affidavits, undercover officers arranged several purchases from Licona near her residence at 409 East Norwegian Street in Pottsville.

Investigators allege an officer paid Licona $200 on July 9 for a substance later determined by a Pennsylvania State Police laboratory to weigh 0.36 grams and contain fentanyl.

During a second alleged purchase on July 15, an officer was provided $360 for the transaction. According to the affidavit, laboratory testing identified 2.78 grams of a substance containing heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, xylazine, ketamine and tramadol.

On August 11, investigators allege an officer purchased another substance from Licona after receiving $480 for the transaction. According to the affidavit, laboratory testing identified 3.64 grams containing fentanyl.

A separate affidavit describes an alleged July 22 purchase arranged with Licona. Investigators allege Licona initially agreed to sell suspected heroin/fentanyl and methamphetamine but later advised the officer that methamphetamine was unavailable.

According to the affidavit, Nathan Sites exited Licona’s residence and delivered two glassine baggies to the officer. Laboratory testing identified 0.23 grams of a substance containing heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, xylazine, ketamine and tramadol.

Sites is identified as a co-defendant in the July 22 case.

Methamphetamine Purchases Arranged Through Kesten

Investigators also describe alleged methamphetamine purchases involving Licona and Kesten on August 27 and September 11.

According to the August 27 affidavit, Kesten directed an undercover officer to Licona’s residence. Investigators allege Licona weighed out two ounces of methamphetamine for another individual before handing the remaining bag to the officer in exchange for $1,800. The officer allegedly paid Kesten another $93 for arranging the transaction.

After investigators determined the purchase was two ounces short, Kesten later returned $450 to the officer, according to the affidavit. Laboratory testing identified 156.72 grams containing methamphetamine.

On September 11, investigators allege the officer paid Kesten $60 to facilitate another purchase and paid Licona $1,800. Kesten allegedly handed the officer suspected methamphetamine, which subsequently produced a positive field-test result.

According to another affidavit, Licona allegedly sold suspected fentanyl and methamphetamine to an undercover officer on September 24 in a transaction funded with $825. Samples produced positive field-test results for fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Allegations Against Vanna McCabe

According to the affidavits, McCabe and Kesten were involved in alleged drug transactions on July 9 and July 16.

During the July 9 investigation, investigators allege Kesten arranged a methamphetamine purchase and contacted a person he referred to as “Vanna” to obtain fentanyl.

According to the affidavit, Kesten entered a West Arch Street residence, later returned to the officer and handed over methamphetamine and fentanyl. Investigators said McCabe had entered the residence while Kesten was inside.

Laboratory testing identified 55.65 grams containing methamphetamine and 0.06 grams containing fentanyl, according to the affidavit. Investigators allege McCabe was responsible for the fentanyl delivery.

On July 16, investigators allege Kesten met McCabe behind the Sunoco A-Plus on South Claude A. Lord Boulevard while arranging another purchase. After delays obtaining the requested quantity, Kesten allegedly returned $350 to the officer and handed over suspected methamphetamine and fentanyl.

According to the affidavit, laboratory testing identified 27.94 grams containing methamphetamine and 0.06 grams containing acetyl-fentanyl and fentanyl.

Three Alleged Purchases Involving Richard Bealer

Investigators allege Bealer sold methamphetamine to an undercover officer on May 12, May 21 and May 28, with Kesten helping arrange the purchases.

According to the affidavits, the officer paid Bealer $600 during the May 12 transaction and paid Kesten $50 for facilitating it. Laboratory testing identified 55.33 grams containing methamphetamine.

Investigators allege the officer paid Bealer $650 on May 21. According to the affidavit, Bealer later divided the drugs into separate quantities for the officer and Kesten. The officer’s purchase weighed 55.88 grams and contained methamphetamine.

On May 28, investigators allege the officer paid Kesten $50 and Bealer $600. According to the affidavit, laboratory testing identified 52.91 grams containing methamphetamine.

Separate McAdoo Complaint

A separate criminal complaint accuses Kesten of delivering fentanyl during a June 11 investigation in McAdoo.

According to the affidavit, Kesten agreed to obtain fentanyl for an undercover officer for $120, plus a $20 payment for arranging the transaction.

Investigators said the officer followed Kesten and two other individuals to McAdoo and waited at a Valero convenience store. Kesten allegedly returned and handed the officer a substance later determined by a state police laboratory to weigh 0.80 grams and contain fentanyl.

According to the complaint, Kesten faces charges of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to deliver; criminal use of a communication facility; and possession of a controlled substance in that case.

Charges, Bail and Preliminary Hearings

According to court records, the Pottsville cases include four against Licona, two against McCabe, one against Bealer and five against Kesten. Charges across those cases include felony drug delivery or possession with intent to deliver, conspiracy, criminal use of a communication facility, and misdemeanor drug possession or related conspiracy offenses.

According to court records, Licona was being held in Schuylkill County Prison with monetary bail set at $25,000 in each of her four cases. McCabe was listed as jailed with $25,000 monetary bail in each of her two cases. Bealer was listed as jailed on $50,000 monetary bail.

Preliminary hearings were scheduled for November 30 before Reiley, with McCabe’s cases listed at 10:45 a.m. and Licona’s and Bealer’s cases at 11 a.m.

According to court records, Kesten remains wanted.

All charges are allegations. The defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.