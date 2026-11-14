Follow District XI football playoff results for Schuylkill County teams on November 13–14, 2026, including the Class 1A and Class 2A championships and a Class 4A semifinal.

Williams Valley faces Tri-Valley for the Class 1A title, Schuylkill Haven meets Northern Lehigh in the Class 2A final, and Blue Mountain takes on Lehighton in the Class 4A semifinals.

Scoreboard note: A dash (—) means a final score has not yet been reported. Final scores will be added as results become available.

Friday, November 13, 2026: Championship Results

Class 1A Championship

Location: Blue Mountain

Williams Valley vs. Tri-Valley — District XI Class 1A Final Team Final Score Williams Valley 40 Tri-Valley 7

Class 2A Championship

Location: North Schuylkill

Schuylkill Haven vs. Northern Lehigh — District XI Class 2A Final Team Final Score Northern Lehigh 40 Schuylkill Haven 13

Saturday, November 14, 2026: Semifinal Result

Class 4A Semifinal

Location: Blue Mountain