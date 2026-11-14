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American Football
District XI Football Scores: Schuylkill County Playoff Results, November 13–14
By Unknown,11 days ago
Follow District XI football playoff results for Schuylkill County teams on November 13–14, 2026, including the Class 1A and Class 2A championships and a Class 4A semifinal.
Williams Valley faces Tri-Valley for the Class 1A title, Schuylkill Haven meets Northern Lehigh in the Class 2A final, and Blue Mountain takes on Lehighton in the Class 4A semifinals.
Scoreboard note: A dash (—) means a final score has not yet been reported. Final scores will be added as results become available.
Friday, November 13, 2026: Championship Results
Class 1A Championship
Location: Blue Mountain
|Team
|Final Score
|Williams Valley
|40
|Tri-Valley
|7
Class 2A Championship
Location: North Schuylkill
|Team
|Final Score
|Northern Lehigh
|40
|Schuylkill Haven
|13
Saturday, November 14, 2026: Semifinal Result
Class 4A Semifinal
Location: Blue Mountain
|Team
|Final Score
|Blue Mountain
|46
|Lehighton
|14