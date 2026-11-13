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Schuylkill County Marriage Licenses: November 7–13, 2026
By Unknown,10 days ago
The Schuylkill County Register of Wills public index lists eight marriage licenses with official issued dates from Saturday, November 7, 2026 , through Friday, November 13, 2026 .
The index was reviewed on Friday, November 13, 2026 . Issuance of a marriage license does not confirm that the couple married.
Schuylkill County Marriage Licenses by Issued Date
Saturday, November 7, 2026
No marriage licenses with this issued date were listed in the index.
Sunday, November 8, 2026
No marriage licenses with this issued date were listed in the index.
Monday, November 9, 2026
- Damian Robert Sharp and Ashley Nicole Babarsky
- Michael William Ouly and Gabrielle Elizabeth Markiewicz
Tuesday, November 10, 2026
No marriage licenses with this issued date were listed in the index.
Wednesday, November 11, 2026
No marriage licenses with this issued date were listed in the index.
Thursday, November 12, 2026
- Jesse James Lawrence Rogers and Tiffany Marie Staver
- Richard Bruno and Annie Cordero-Ruiz
- Carl Anthony Pollard and Victoria F Marteslo
- Cody Matthew Cleaver and Skylar Lin Bartholomew
Friday, November 13, 2026
- David Arthur Dries and Linda Ann Noecker
- Joel William Huffman and Taylor Ann Maskerines
Total: Eight couples.
Dates with no licenses listed: November 7, 8, 10 and 11, 2026.
Source and records disclaimer: Names and official issued dates are presented as listed in the Schuylkill County Register of Wills public index, reviewed November 13, 2026. Issuance of a marriage license does not confirm that the couple married.