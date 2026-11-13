The Schuylkill County Register of Wills public index lists eight marriage licenses with official issued dates from Saturday, November 7, 2026 , through Friday, November 13, 2026 .

The index was reviewed on Friday, November 13, 2026 . Issuance of a marriage license does not confirm that the couple married.

Schuylkill County Marriage Licenses by Issued Date

Saturday, November 7, 2026

No marriage licenses with this issued date were listed in the index.

Sunday, November 8, 2026

No marriage licenses with this issued date were listed in the index.

Monday, November 9, 2026

Damian Robert Sharp and Ashley Nicole Babarsky

Michael William Ouly and Gabrielle Elizabeth Markiewicz

Tuesday, November 10, 2026

No marriage licenses with this issued date were listed in the index.

Wednesday, November 11, 2026

No marriage licenses with this issued date were listed in the index.

Thursday, November 12, 2026

Jesse James Lawrence Rogers and Tiffany Marie Staver

Richard Bruno and Annie Cordero-Ruiz

Carl Anthony Pollard and Victoria F Marteslo

Cody Matthew Cleaver and Skylar Lin Bartholomew

Friday, November 13, 2026

David Arthur Dries and Linda Ann Noecker

Joel William Huffman and Taylor Ann Maskerines

Total: Eight couples.

Dates with no licenses listed: November 7, 8, 10 and 11, 2026.

Source and records disclaimer: Names and official issued dates are presented as listed in the Schuylkill County Register of Wills public index, reviewed November 13, 2026. Issuance of a marriage license does not confirm that the couple married.