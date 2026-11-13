Schuylkill County obituaries published on Friday, November 13, 2026 . Read family remembrances and available funeral service information below.

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John D. Funk, 64, West Penn Township

June 8, 1962 – November 10, 2026

Tough on the outside, tenderhearted on the inside, John Funk was a man who loved his family deeply, worked hard, and never pretended to be anyone other than himself.

John D. Funk, 64, of West Penn Township, New Ringgold, Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly at home on Tuesday, November 10, 2026.

Born on June 8, 1962, in Lebanon, Pennsylvania, John was the son of Marilyn M. (McCleary) Funk-Kennedy and the late Rev. Clarence R. Funk. He was also preceded in death by his stepfather, Dr. Wilbur D. Kennedy.

A 1980 graduate of Tamaqua Area High School, John began his career with United Parcel Service (UPS) at the Hometown Depot while attending college. Even then, his strong work ethic was evident. Eager to work, John often asked his father to pick him up on weekends from college to take him to UPS so he could load trucks. Recognizing the opportunities UPS could provide for him and his future family, John transitioned to a full-time position, beginning a dedicated 41-year career.

John was a hardworking, devoted family man who showed his love more through his actions than his words. He could be tough on the outside, but those who knew him best understood that beneath that exterior was a heart of gold. Though naturally quiet, he was always present for the people he loved. Nothing brought out his softer side quite like becoming "Pap-Pap" to his four cherished grandchildren, a role he embraced with immense pride and love.

An avid outdoorsman, John enjoyed hunting and fishing and appreciated life's simple pleasures. A die-hard Philadelphia sports fan, he passionately followed his teams and was always up for a friendly wager, often repeating his favorite motto: "Take the over." In retirement, he looked forward to his weekly trips to the casino, where he enjoyed playing three-card poker, always sticking to his self-imposed limits.

John is survived by his beloved wife of 41 years, Sandra D. (Badger) Funk; his son, Cole M. Funk, and his wife, Maurisa; his daughter, Jodi Heisey, and her husband, Jon-Luis; and his four cherished grandchildren, Matthew R., Asher J., Ryker A., and Callie J. He also leaves behind his sisters, Stephanie A. Funk and Rebecca S. Campbell, wife of John; his brother, David E. Funk, and his wife, Marti; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Celebration of Life

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 655 East Broad Street, Tamaqua, Pennsylvania 18252. (570) 668-2550.

John's life will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Friends and family are encouraged to dress casually, just as John would have wanted. His favorite attire was a comfortable flannel shirt and his beloved Eagles jacket.

Memorial Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in John's memory to: Tamaqua Blue Raiders Foundation: 109 West Broad Street, Tamaqua, Pennsylvania 18252.

Bruce C. Schafer, 79, Schuylkill Haven

Bruce C. Schafer, 79, of Schuylkill Haven passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2026, peacefully at home with family by his side.

Born in Pottsville on November 29, 1946, Bruce was a son of the late Harold and Mary (Schultz) Schafer.

Bruce was a graduate of St. Clair High School, Class of 1964.

He was the husband of Lynne S. (Schwenk) Schafer, who passed away in 2006.

Bruce proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War era.

Throughout his working years, Bruce was employed as a fuel truck driver for Losch Services and retired from Craftex Mills where he worked as a mechanic. After retiring he enjoyed working as a haul truck driver for R.E. Pierson Materials.

He was a member of Rainbow Hose Co. and Liberty Hose Co., both of Schuylkill Haven, as well as the Pharaohs Car Club Schuylkill Chapter.

Bruce had a passion for classic cars and could often be found tinkering in his garage. He also cherished his daily walks around town with his beloved dog, Holly.

Bruce is survived by his daughter Gaylene Schafer-Kegerreis, wife of David, Schuylkill Haven and his beloved dog Holly.

In addition to his wife and parents, Bruce was preceded in death by his siblings Carl Schafer, Rita Ruscavage, Jean Motley, Lois Pangonis, Skip Schafer, Melvin Schafer, Bob Schafer and Dave Schafer.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 5:00 PM - 6:30 PM. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at 6:30 PM on Thursday, November 19, 2026, at Geschwindt Stabingas Ebling Funeral Home, Inc in Schuylkill Haven.

At the family's request, memorial donations may be forwarded to Ruth Steinert Memorial SPCA, PO Box 332, Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972.

Geschwindt Stabingas Ebling Funeral Home Inc., Schuylkill Haven has been entrusted with arrangements.

Gloria Uzick, 92, Tamaqua

Gloria Uzick, 92, of Tamaqua, passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, in Pottsville. She was the wife of the late John Uzick, to whom she had been married for 63 years at the time of his death in 2020.

Gloria was a daughter of the late James and Dorothy (Arner) Davis. A 1952 graduate of Tamaqua High School, she worked in her earlier years as a bookkeeper and later at Home Savings and Loan before leaving the workforce to raise her family.

An avid gardener, Gloria maintained a collection of numerous orchids and had a great love for animals, particularly enjoying feeding the chipmunks. She also enjoyed listening to music.

Gloria is survived by a daughter, Elaine Woodland and her husband Chip of Berwick; a sister, Coreen Duval of Delaware; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, November 16, 2026, at the Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home, 500 East Broad Street, Tamaqua, with The Rev. Janet Lewis officiating. Interment in Sky-View Memorial Park, Tamaqua, will follow. Friends may call at the funeral home from 10:00 AM until the time of services.

Memorial donations in Gloria’s name may be made to the Penn-Mahoning Ambulance Association, 1748 West Penn Pike, New Ringgold, PA 17960.

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