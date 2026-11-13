An Ashland man has been cited by Butler Township Police for allegedly depositing rubbish along a township road.

According to a non-traffic citation filed November 9, 2026 , Max Ramirez Miranda is accused of scattering rubbish along a highway in the area of 225 Dutchtown Road in Butler Township.

The citation lists the alleged offense as occurring at approximately 8:34 a.m. Monday, November 9. Police charged Ramirez Miranda with scattering rubbish upon land or into a stream under Pennsylvania’s Crimes Code.

Police Seek $79.16 in Cleanup Restitution

Police are requesting $79.16 in restitution to Butler Township for cleanup costs. The citation also lists a fine, along with additional costs and fees.

The citation does not provide further details about the material allegedly discarded or the circumstances of the incident.

The charge is an allegation. Ramirez Miranda is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.