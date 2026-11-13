POTTSVILLE — City officials and state lawmakers gathered on the steps of Pottsville City Hall on Wednesday, Veterans Day, to outline redevelopment projects, infrastructure improvements and changes to municipal operations, emphasizing partnerships as a driving force behind the work.

The November 11 gathering combined recognition of military veterans with a public update on the city’s progress and priorities. Mayor Tom Smith had invited residents, business owners and community partners to attend the address.

Councilman Andy Wollyung hosted the program, which opened with the Pledge of Allegiance led by Master Sgt. Ed Maze, identified during the event as a 40-year U.S. Army veteran. Speakers included Smith, state Sen. David Argall, state Rep. Tim Twardzik, Pottsville Redevelopment Authority Chairman Bud Quandel and Councilman Jonathan Marsh.

Wollyung said moving Pottsville forward requires looking beyond its past accomplishments and building relationships across government and the community.

“A great history is a foundation, not a destination,” Wollyung said. “It’s easy to look back and tell a story of what Pottsville was. It’s harder and far more important to decide what Pottsville will be.”

More Than $5 Million in Active Grant Projects

Smith framed the city’s efforts around projects, programs and partners, while acknowledging that securing funding is only one step toward completing improvements.

According to Smith, Pottsville is managing more than $5 million in active state and federal grant projects and has approximately $4.5 million in additional applications awaiting decisions, expected late this year or early next year.

The funding supports work involving parks, trails, streetscapes, traffic signals, pedestrian bridges, blight remediation and business improvements. Officials also highlighted $500,000 for sewer repairs and $345,000 for blight remediation.

Smith said the administration’s responsibility is to turn those awards into completed projects, including repaired buildings, upgraded signals and usable public infrastructure.

Small Business Grants and Blighted Property Redevelopment

A portion of Wednesday’s presentation focused on new opportunities for small businesses and the rehabilitation of neglected properties.

Quandel outlined a Small Business Property Development Grant program supported by a $1.5 million Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development grant to the Redevelopment Authority. The business improvement program will have a $200,000 grant pool.

As described during the event, grants would cover up to 80 percent of eligible improvement costs, with a maximum award of $20,000. Eligible work includes interior and exterior improvements such as facades, windows, plumbing, electrical systems and fire safety upgrades.

Small businesses and nonprofit organizations may apply, including tenants with their landlord’s consent. The application window is scheduled to run from December 1, 2026, through February 1, 2027.

Quandel also discussed a cooperative redevelopment initiative involving Schuylkill Technology Center students.

Under the program, developers would submit proposals to rehabilitate blighted properties while providing at least 1,000 hours of paid, hands-on work for STC trade students. Participating projects could receive up to $20,000 toward design and permitting costs.

Once rehabilitation is complete, a certificate of occupancy is obtained and the required student work hours are fulfilled, the developer would receive the property at no cost.

Quandel said opportunities involving public funds would be advertised publicly and projects would be competitively bid.

“Progress is a business owner repairing a storefront, a student picking up a hammer, a blighted building coming back to life,” Quandel said.

Officials paired those redevelopment incentives with a stronger emphasis on property maintenance enforcement. Smith described coordination among the city’s property review, planning and redevelopment bodies using the phrase, “Fix it up, pay it up, or give it up.”

Downtown Apartments, Hotel and Business Projects

Argall highlighted several downtown investments, including plans for 60 market-rate apartments in a former bank building, with construction anticipated next year, along with a downtown hotel and event center project.

Other projects discussed included a YMCA gymnastics facility, a restaurant at Alvernia University’s Pottsville location and future redevelopment of the historic Thompson building.

Speakers also pointed to sidewalk improvements intended to strengthen connections among downtown destinations, including Yuengling, Pilger Ruh and Black Rock breweries.

“When we work together, good things happen,” Twardzik said. “Bipartisan cooperation makes a difference, and together we are making Pottsville better.”

Greenway, Streetscape and Parks Improvements

Trail connections and improvements to public spaces were another focus.

The Pottsville Greenway project would create a route along Yorktown Road connecting the walking trail at JFK Park with Pottsville Area school facilities. Construction is anticipated in spring 2027.

Officials described that work as the first phase of a broader network intended to connect West Pottsville with downtown and eventually the 9/11 Trail.

A streetscape initiative involving Mahantongo and Fifth streets includes beautification and accessibility improvements, with construction targeted for May 2027. Officials also discussed a second phase involving replacement of three traffic signals along Mahantongo and Centre streets.

Longer-term recreation planning includes a 10-year parks master plan addressing JFK Park and neighborhood playgrounds.

Financial Planning and Online City Services

Marsh, the city’s director of accounts and finance, outlined efforts to improve financial planning and make municipal services easier to access.

Those efforts include a $90,000 DCED grant for strategic management planning, with a review of city finances and operations intended to guide decisions over multiple years. Marsh also highlighted monthly financial analysis reports presented at council meetings.

The city’s administrative changes include filling the city administrator position with Robert J. Straebel and adding an assistant city administrator.

Marsh said the city has completed implementation of SmartGov, an online system designed to allow residents, contractors and business owners to submit building permits, zoning applications, business privilege licenses and other requests electronically.

A redesigned city website was also highlighted as a way to improve access to applications, municipal services and public updates.

Public Safety Improvements

Public safety priorities discussed during the program included replacement of firefighters’ self-contained breathing apparatus and continued planning for a public safety facility, including a new police station behind City Hall.

Throughout the address, speakers credited cooperation among city government, state lawmakers, redevelopment officials, businesses and educational partners with helping advance the initiatives.

“In any government, no one person can accomplish anything alone,” Argall said. “You need partners.”

Photos from Pottsville’s Veterans Day City Update