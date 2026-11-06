44 Schuylkill County Runners Listed for 2026 PIAA Cross Country Championships

Runners from 11 Schuylkill County schools are listed among the entries for the 2026 PIAA Cross Country Championships, scheduled for Saturday, November 7, 2026 , at Big Spring High School in Newville.

According to PIAA’s published qualifier lists, county schools account for 44 entries: 18 girls and 26 boys across the Class 1A and Class 2A races.

The local contingent includes the Schuylkill Haven girls, Nativity BVM boys, and Blue Mountain boys team rosters, along with individual qualifiers from schools throughout the county.

The totals include every listed team roster member. The qualifier documents do not identify final starters or alternates.

PIAA State Cross Country Race Schedule

Saturday’s championships begin with the Class 1A girls race at 9:30 a.m. Six races are scheduled, concluding with the Class 3A boys race at 1:15 p.m. All times below are Eastern.

Saturday, November 7, 2026 — PIAA Cross Country Championship Race Times Race Start Time Class 1A Girls 9:30 a.m. Class 2A Girls 10:15 a.m. Class 3A Girls 11 a.m. Class 1A Boys 11:45 a.m. Class 2A Boys 12:30 p.m. Class 3A Boys 1:15 p.m.

Parking Passes and Spectator Information

PIAA requires one parking pass per vehicle. Parking passes cost $10 per vehicle and can be purchased online in advance or at the event using cash or a card.

Purchase a parking pass for the PIAA Cross Country Championships.

Schuylkill County Participants

The following runners appear in PIAA’s published qualifier lists for Schuylkill County schools. Names and grades are shown as listed by PIAA.

Class 1A Girls — 9:30 a.m.

Schuylkill Haven has eight runners listed on its girls team roster. Individual entries also include runners from Minersville, Nativity BVM, Shenandoah Valley, and Tri-Valley.

Class 1A Girls — 15 Schuylkill County Entries School Participant Grade Minersville Ava Bosack 10 Nativity BVM Catherine Marinchak 12 Schuylkill Haven Alexis Maberry 9 Schuylkill Haven Allie Bright 12 Schuylkill Haven Ava Applegate 10 Schuylkill Haven Ayla Essler-Kiryama 12 Schuylkill Haven Eva Tarleton 12 Schuylkill Haven Joy Schock 11 Schuylkill Haven Lilly Wisner 12 Schuylkill Haven Reagan Kavanaugn 9 Shenandoah Valley Brookelyn Gradwell 9 Shenandoah Valley Litzy Salguero 10 Shenandoah Valley Ruby Ruiz 11 Shenandoah Valley Valeria Hernandez 12 Tri-Valley Anna Cook 11

Source:PIAA Class 1A Girls qualifier list.

Class 2A Girls — 10:15 a.m.

Blue Mountain seniors Vanessa Frasnelli and Victoria Frasnelli join North Schuylkill sophomore Genevieve Dando in the Class 2A girls race.

Class 2A Girls — 3 Schuylkill County Entries School Participant Grade Blue Mountain Vanessa Frasnelli 12 Blue Mountain Victoria Frasnelli 12 North Schuylkill Genevieve Dando 10

Source:PIAA Class 2A Girls qualifier list.

Class 1A Boys — 11:45 a.m.

Nativity BVM has eight runners listed on its boys team roster. Mahanoy Area, Marian Catholic, Minersville, Schuylkill Haven, and Shenandoah Valley also have individual entries.

Class 1A Boys — 15 Schuylkill County Entries School Participant Grade Mahanoy Area Cameron Smith 10 Mahanoy Area Grayson Zaremba 11 Marian Catholic Jacob Berlanda 12 Marian Catholic Wade Eroh 12 Minersville Johnny Burgess 12 Nativity BVM Brady Loftus 10 Nativity BVM Cash Kalkiewicz 10 Nativity BVM Daniel Kim 10 Nativity BVM Jacob Bowman 12 Nativity BVM Kyle McCormick 12 Nativity BVM Nash Stehr 12 Nativity BVM Shane Meyer 12 Nativity BVM Wyatt Hylka 12 Schuylkill Haven Colton McClusky 10 Shenandoah Valley Angel Flores 10

Source:PIAA Class 1A Boys qualifier list.

Class 2A Boys — 12:30 p.m.

Blue Mountain has eight runners listed on its boys team roster. Pine Grove Area’s Dru Herber and Tamaqua’s Memphis Kline and Parker Steencken round out the county’s Class 2A boys entries.

Class 2A Boys — 11 Schuylkill County Entries School Participant Grade Blue Mountain Anthony Piazza 12 Blue Mountain Brody Moyer 12 Blue Mountain Christopher Phipps 11 Blue Mountain Dylan Gardner 9 Blue Mountain Grayson Meck 12 Blue Mountain Quinnlon Tremaglia 11 Blue Mountain Russell Hunter 10 Blue Mountain Tyler Buchman 11 Pine Grove Area Dru Herber 11 Tamaqua Memphis Kline 10 Tamaqua Parker Steencken 11

Source:PIAA Class 2A Boys qualifier list.

For official championship information, course and parking maps, and race results as they become available, visit the PIAA Cross Country Championships information page.