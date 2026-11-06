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44 Schuylkill County Runners Listed for 2026 PIAA Cross Country Championships
By Unknown,9 days ago
Runners from 11 Schuylkill County schools are listed among the entries for the 2026 PIAA Cross Country Championships, scheduled for Saturday, November 7, 2026 , at Big Spring High School in Newville.
According to PIAA’s published qualifier lists, county schools account for 44 entries: 18 girls and 26 boys across the Class 1A and Class 2A races.
The local contingent includes the Schuylkill Haven girls, Nativity BVM boys, and Blue Mountain boys team rosters, along with individual qualifiers from schools throughout the county.
The totals include every listed team roster member. The qualifier documents do not identify final starters or alternates.
PIAA State Cross Country Race Schedule
Saturday’s championships begin with the Class 1A girls race at 9:30 a.m. Six races are scheduled, concluding with the Class 3A boys race at 1:15 p.m. All times below are Eastern.
|Race
|Start Time
|Class 1A Girls
|9:30 a.m.
|Class 2A Girls
|10:15 a.m.
|Class 3A Girls
|11 a.m.
|Class 1A Boys
|11:45 a.m.
|Class 2A Boys
|12:30 p.m.
|Class 3A Boys
|1:15 p.m.
Parking Passes and Spectator Information
PIAA requires one parking pass per vehicle. Parking passes cost $10 per vehicle and can be purchased online in advance or at the event using cash or a card.
Purchase a parking pass for the PIAA Cross Country Championships.
Schuylkill County Participants
The following runners appear in PIAA’s published qualifier lists for Schuylkill County schools. Names and grades are shown as listed by PIAA.
Class 1A Girls — 9:30 a.m.
Schuylkill Haven has eight runners listed on its girls team roster. Individual entries also include runners from Minersville, Nativity BVM, Shenandoah Valley, and Tri-Valley.
|School
|Participant
|Grade
|Minersville
|Ava Bosack
|10
|Nativity BVM
|Catherine Marinchak
|12
|Schuylkill Haven
|Alexis Maberry
|9
|Schuylkill Haven
|Allie Bright
|12
|Schuylkill Haven
|Ava Applegate
|10
|Schuylkill Haven
|Ayla Essler-Kiryama
|12
|Schuylkill Haven
|Eva Tarleton
|12
|Schuylkill Haven
|Joy Schock
|11
|Schuylkill Haven
|Lilly Wisner
|12
|Schuylkill Haven
|Reagan Kavanaugn
|9
|Shenandoah Valley
|Brookelyn Gradwell
|9
|Shenandoah Valley
|Litzy Salguero
|10
|Shenandoah Valley
|Ruby Ruiz
|11
|Shenandoah Valley
|Valeria Hernandez
|12
|Tri-Valley
|Anna Cook
|11
Source:PIAA Class 1A Girls qualifier list.
Class 2A Girls — 10:15 a.m.
Blue Mountain seniors Vanessa Frasnelli and Victoria Frasnelli join North Schuylkill sophomore Genevieve Dando in the Class 2A girls race.
|School
|Participant
|Grade
|Blue Mountain
|Vanessa Frasnelli
|12
|Blue Mountain
|Victoria Frasnelli
|12
|North Schuylkill
|Genevieve Dando
|10
Source:PIAA Class 2A Girls qualifier list.
Class 1A Boys — 11:45 a.m.
Nativity BVM has eight runners listed on its boys team roster. Mahanoy Area, Marian Catholic, Minersville, Schuylkill Haven, and Shenandoah Valley also have individual entries.
|School
|Participant
|Grade
|Mahanoy Area
|Cameron Smith
|10
|Mahanoy Area
|Grayson Zaremba
|11
|Marian Catholic
|Jacob Berlanda
|12
|Marian Catholic
|Wade Eroh
|12
|Minersville
|Johnny Burgess
|12
|Nativity BVM
|Brady Loftus
|10
|Nativity BVM
|Cash Kalkiewicz
|10
|Nativity BVM
|Daniel Kim
|10
|Nativity BVM
|Jacob Bowman
|12
|Nativity BVM
|Kyle McCormick
|12
|Nativity BVM
|Nash Stehr
|12
|Nativity BVM
|Shane Meyer
|12
|Nativity BVM
|Wyatt Hylka
|12
|Schuylkill Haven
|Colton McClusky
|10
|Shenandoah Valley
|Angel Flores
|10
Source:PIAA Class 1A Boys qualifier list.
Class 2A Boys — 12:30 p.m.
Blue Mountain has eight runners listed on its boys team roster. Pine Grove Area’s Dru Herber and Tamaqua’s Memphis Kline and Parker Steencken round out the county’s Class 2A boys entries.
|School
|Participant
|Grade
|Blue Mountain
|Anthony Piazza
|12
|Blue Mountain
|Brody Moyer
|12
|Blue Mountain
|Christopher Phipps
|11
|Blue Mountain
|Dylan Gardner
|9
|Blue Mountain
|Grayson Meck
|12
|Blue Mountain
|Quinnlon Tremaglia
|11
|Blue Mountain
|Russell Hunter
|10
|Blue Mountain
|Tyler Buchman
|11
|Pine Grove Area
|Dru Herber
|11
|Tamaqua
|Memphis Kline
|10
|Tamaqua
|Parker Steencken
|11
Source:PIAA Class 2A Boys qualifier list.
For official championship information, course and parking maps, and race results as they become available, visit the PIAA Cross Country Championships information page.