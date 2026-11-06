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44 Schuylkill County Runners Listed for 2026 PIAA Cross Country Championships

By Unknown,

9 days ago

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Runners from 11 Schuylkill County schools are listed among the entries for the 2026 PIAA Cross Country Championships, scheduled for Saturday, November 7, 2026 , at Big Spring High School in Newville.

According to PIAA’s published qualifier lists, county schools account for 44 entries: 18 girls and 26 boys across the Class 1A and Class 2A races.

The local contingent includes the Schuylkill Haven girls, Nativity BVM boys, and Blue Mountain boys team rosters, along with individual qualifiers from schools throughout the county.

The totals include every listed team roster member. The qualifier documents do not identify final starters or alternates.

PIAA State Cross Country Race Schedule

Saturday’s championships begin with the Class 1A girls race at 9:30 a.m. Six races are scheduled, concluding with the Class 3A boys race at 1:15 p.m. All times below are Eastern.

Saturday, November 7, 2026 — PIAA Cross Country Championship Race Times
RaceStart Time
Class 1A Girls9:30 a.m.
Class 2A Girls10:15 a.m.
Class 3A Girls11 a.m.
Class 1A Boys11:45 a.m.
Class 2A Boys12:30 p.m.
Class 3A Boys1:15 p.m.

Parking Passes and Spectator Information

PIAA requires one parking pass per vehicle. Parking passes cost $10 per vehicle and can be purchased online in advance or at the event using cash or a card.

Purchase a parking pass for the PIAA Cross Country Championships.

Schuylkill County Participants

The following runners appear in PIAA’s published qualifier lists for Schuylkill County schools. Names and grades are shown as listed by PIAA.

Class 1A Girls — 9:30 a.m.

Schuylkill Haven has eight runners listed on its girls team roster. Individual entries also include runners from Minersville, Nativity BVM, Shenandoah Valley, and Tri-Valley.

Class 1A Girls — 15 Schuylkill County Entries
SchoolParticipantGrade
MinersvilleAva Bosack10
Nativity BVMCatherine Marinchak12
Schuylkill HavenAlexis Maberry9
Schuylkill HavenAllie Bright12
Schuylkill HavenAva Applegate10
Schuylkill HavenAyla Essler-Kiryama12
Schuylkill HavenEva Tarleton12
Schuylkill HavenJoy Schock11
Schuylkill HavenLilly Wisner12
Schuylkill HavenReagan Kavanaugn9
Shenandoah ValleyBrookelyn Gradwell9
Shenandoah ValleyLitzy Salguero10
Shenandoah ValleyRuby Ruiz11
Shenandoah ValleyValeria Hernandez12
Tri-ValleyAnna Cook11

Source:PIAA Class 1A Girls qualifier list.

Class 2A Girls — 10:15 a.m.

Blue Mountain seniors Vanessa Frasnelli and Victoria Frasnelli join North Schuylkill sophomore Genevieve Dando in the Class 2A girls race.

Class 2A Girls — 3 Schuylkill County Entries
SchoolParticipantGrade
Blue MountainVanessa Frasnelli12
Blue MountainVictoria Frasnelli12
North SchuylkillGenevieve Dando10

Source:PIAA Class 2A Girls qualifier list.

Class 1A Boys — 11:45 a.m.

Nativity BVM has eight runners listed on its boys team roster. Mahanoy Area, Marian Catholic, Minersville, Schuylkill Haven, and Shenandoah Valley also have individual entries.

Class 1A Boys — 15 Schuylkill County Entries
SchoolParticipantGrade
Mahanoy AreaCameron Smith10
Mahanoy AreaGrayson Zaremba11
Marian CatholicJacob Berlanda12
Marian CatholicWade Eroh12
MinersvilleJohnny Burgess12
Nativity BVMBrady Loftus10
Nativity BVMCash Kalkiewicz10
Nativity BVMDaniel Kim10
Nativity BVMJacob Bowman12
Nativity BVMKyle McCormick12
Nativity BVMNash Stehr12
Nativity BVMShane Meyer12
Nativity BVMWyatt Hylka12
Schuylkill HavenColton McClusky10
Shenandoah ValleyAngel Flores10

Source:PIAA Class 1A Boys qualifier list.

Class 2A Boys — 12:30 p.m.

Blue Mountain has eight runners listed on its boys team roster. Pine Grove Area’s Dru Herber and Tamaqua’s Memphis Kline and Parker Steencken round out the county’s Class 2A boys entries.

Class 2A Boys — 11 Schuylkill County Entries
SchoolParticipantGrade
Blue MountainAnthony Piazza12
Blue MountainBrody Moyer12
Blue MountainChristopher Phipps11
Blue MountainDylan Gardner9
Blue MountainGrayson Meck12
Blue MountainQuinnlon Tremaglia11
Blue MountainRussell Hunter10
Blue MountainTyler Buchman11
Pine Grove AreaDru Herber11
TamaquaMemphis Kline10
TamaquaParker Steencken11

Source:PIAA Class 2A Boys qualifier list.

For official championship information, course and parking maps, and race results as they become available, visit the PIAA Cross Country Championships information page.

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