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American Football

Schuylkill County Football Playoff Scores: District XI and Eastern Conference

By Unknown,

8 days ago

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Follow Schuylkill County high school football playoff scores for November 5–7, 2026, including the first round of the District XI playoffs and the Eastern Conference Championship.

Thursday, November 5, 2026

District XI Class 3A Results

November 5 — Class 3A Final Scores
MatchupFinal Score
Northwestern Lehigh
Panther Valley		64
0
Jim Thorpe
Tamaqua		48
27

Friday, November 6, 2026

District XI Class 1A

November 6 — Class 1A Scoreboard
MatchupScore
Williams Valley
Lackawanna Trail		49
24
Tri-Valley
Marian Catholic		37
7

District XI Class 2A

November 6 — Class 2A Scoreboard
MatchupScore
Schuylkill Haven
Catasauqua		42
14
Northern Lehigh
Shenandoah Valley		42
23

Eastern Conference Championship

November 6 — Eastern Conference Championship Scoreboard
MatchupScore
Mahanoy Area
Old Forge		37
7

Saturday, November 7, 2026

District XI Class 4A

November 7 — Class 4A Scoreboard
MatchupScore
Blue Mountain
Bangor		51
6
Lehighton
Pottsville		28
14
Bethlehem Catholic
North Schuylkill		42
7
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