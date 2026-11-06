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American Football
Schuylkill County Football Playoff Scores: District XI and Eastern Conference
By Unknown,8 days ago
Follow Schuylkill County high school football playoff scores for November 5–7, 2026, including the first round of the District XI playoffs and the Eastern Conference Championship.
Thursday, November 5, 2026
District XI Class 3A Results
|Matchup
|Final Score
|Northwestern Lehigh
Panther Valley
|64
0
|Jim Thorpe
Tamaqua
|48
27
Friday, November 6, 2026
District XI Class 1A
|Matchup
|Score
|Williams Valley
Lackawanna Trail
|49
24
|Tri-Valley
Marian Catholic
|37
7
District XI Class 2A
|Matchup
|Score
|Schuylkill Haven
Catasauqua
|42
14
|Northern Lehigh
Shenandoah Valley
|42
23
Eastern Conference Championship
|Matchup
|Score
|Mahanoy Area
Old Forge
|37
7
Saturday, November 7, 2026
District XI Class 4A
|Matchup
|Score
|Blue Mountain
Bangor
|51
6
|Lehighton
Pottsville
|28
14
|Bethlehem Catholic
North Schuylkill
|42
7
4