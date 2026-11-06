Schuylkill County Football Playoff Scores: District XI and Eastern Conference

Follow Schuylkill County high school football playoff scores for November 5–7, 2026, including the first round of the District XI playoffs and the Eastern Conference Championship.

Thursday, November 5, 2026

District XI Class 3A Results

November 5 — Class 3A Final Scores Matchup Final Score Northwestern Lehigh

Panther Valley 64

0 Jim Thorpe

Tamaqua 48

27

Friday, November 6, 2026

District XI Class 1A

November 6 — Class 1A Scoreboard Matchup Score Williams Valley

Lackawanna Trail 49

24 Tri-Valley

Marian Catholic 37

7

District XI Class 2A

November 6 — Class 2A Scoreboard Matchup Score Schuylkill Haven

Catasauqua 42

14 Northern Lehigh

Shenandoah Valley 42

23

Eastern Conference Championship

November 6 — Eastern Conference Championship Scoreboard Matchup Score Mahanoy Area

Old Forge 37

7

Saturday, November 7, 2026

District XI Class 4A