UPDATE: Man Charged With Homicide by Vehicle in Fatal Schuylkill County Crash Now in Custody

A Hazleton man charged in a fatal Interstate 81 crash that killed a Shenandoah man is now in custody at Schuylkill County Prison.

Rafael Angel Ceballos, 28, was committed to the prison Thursday, November 5, 2026 , after being unable to post bail, according to court records. Bail was set at $100,000 monetary with a 10 percent option.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for November 25, 2026, at 11:15 a.m. before Magisterial District Judge Edward Tarantelli. A hearing previously listed for November 18 was continued.

Charges Stem From November 2025 Fatal Crash

Pennsylvania State Police at Frackville filed charges against Ceballos on November 2 following an investigation into the November 14, 2025, crash that killed Danyel Miller, of Shenandoah.

Ceballos faces third-degree felony counts of homicide by vehicle and aggravated assault by vehicle, a misdemeanor count of involuntary manslaughter, and eight summary traffic offenses.

The crash occurred around 5:49 p.m. near mile marker 135.5 on Interstate 81 South in Delano Township. It involved a 2024 Honda Civic driven by Ceballos, a 2016 Audi Q5 driven by Miller, and an International tractor-trailer driven by Charvel Prophete, of Columbus, Ohio.

Investigators Reported Speeds Above 100 MPH

According to the previously filed affidavit, investigators determined Ceballos’ Honda was traveling 114.3 mph with the accelerator pedal at 100 percent at the time of its initial impact. Crash data showed Miller’s Audi was traveling 112 mph five seconds before impact and 103 mph when it collided with the Honda, police said.

The posted speed limit was 65 mph.

Investigators allege the Honda and Audi accelerated to keep pace with each other before approaching slower traffic. Police said Ceballos drove onto the right shoulder and passed two vehicles before attempting to return to the travel lane.

The Honda struck the rear of the tractor-trailer and entered the left lane, where the Audi struck it from behind, according to the reconstruction.

Miller’s Audi then entered the grass median and rolled over before coming to rest on Interstate 81 North. Miller suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said their investigation included witness interviews, cellphone footage, dashcam recordings and crash data recovered from the vehicles.

The additional charges against Ceballos include reckless driving, careless driving resulting in an unintentional death, driving at an unsafe speed, lane violations, unsafe passing on the right and following too closely.

All charges are allegations, and Ceballos is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.