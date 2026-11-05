2027 PA Farm Show Opens National Anthem Contest Following Five Years of Schuylkill County Winners

Pennsylvania singers are being invited to audition for the 2027 Pennsylvania Farm Show’s national anthem contest, an opportunity that has brought statewide recognition to Schuylkill County performers for five consecutive years.

Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding announced that entries are being accepted for “Oh, Say, Can You Sing?”, which selects individuals and groups to perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” during the Farm Show, scheduled for January 9–16, 2027, at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center in Harrisburg.

The upcoming show carries the theme “Leading a Legacy,” and Schuylkill County has built a legacy of its own in the singing competition.

Schuylkill County Singers Led the Public Vote for Five Consecutive Years

From the 2022 through 2026 Farm Shows, a Schuylkill County contestant received the most votes in the contest’s public voting round each year. The most recent was Carly Green of Tamaqua, who won the fan vote for the 2026 show and performed during its opening ceremony.

The county’s five consecutive top vote-getters, listed by the year of the Farm Show, were:

Schuylkill County’s PA Farm Show National Anthem Contest Top Vote-Getters, 2022–2026 Farm Show Year Singer Community 2022 Kalli Smith Gordon 2023 Mia Bixler Schuylkill Haven 2024 Thea Sten Schuylkill Haven 2025 Cadence Kline Barnesville 2026 Carly Green Tamaqua

The winning streak spans singers from communities across the county, with Smith, Bixler, Sten and Kline preceding Green’s most recent victory.

Schuylkill County also had another winner selected to perform at the 2025 Farm Show: Alexandra “Ally” Bet of Barnesville, who sang during the Junior Livestock Sale. Bet also sang the National Anthem in 2020, prior to the contest. Kline, that year’s top vote-getter, performed to begin the show’s first day.

Related coverage includes Skook News’ report on the 2025 opening performance and the Pennsylvania Farm Show’s announcement of its 2025 anthem performers.

How to Enter the 2027 Farm Show Anthem Contest

Pennsylvania residents of all ages may enter individually or as part of a group. Contestants must email a YouTube link featuring an unaccompanied performance of the national anthem to agcontests@pa.gov by 11:59 p.m. on November 22, 2026.

The video must be recorded specifically for this contest. Performances recorded for another purpose will not be accepted.

“We invite singers of all ages and backgrounds to share their talent and help us start each day of the Farm Show with a little Pennsylvania pride,” Redding said.

Redding said the 2027 theme recognizes the generations of farmers, families and communities who have built Pennsylvania agriculture and continue to shape its future.

Public Voting Runs November 25 Through December 2

Finalists’ videos will be posted on the Pennsylvania Farm Show’s Facebook page from November 25 through December 2. Members of the public can support their favorites through Facebook reactions, including likes, loves and wows.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. on December 2, 2026. The Farm Show will announce 12 winners on Facebook and notify them by email with their assigned performance dates.

Performance Times and Information for Winners

A live national anthem performance will begin each day of the Farm Show at 8 a.m. Winners may also have opportunities to sing during special events and competitions.

Selected singers will receive a complimentary parking pass for their performance day and must arrive at the Farm Show Complex by 7:30 a.m.

Complete contest rules and submission instructions are available at the Pennsylvania Farm Show website. Contest announcements and voting information will also be shared on the Pennsylvania Farm Show’s Facebook page.