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Soccer

Blue Mountain Boys and Girls Win District XI Soccer Championships

By Unknown,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x69e2_1Gnecjbm00

Blue Mountain captured both the boys and girls District XI Class 3A soccer championships on Wednesday, November 4, 2026 , with shutout victories over Southern Lehigh and Lehighton, respectively.

The Blue Mountain boys defeated Southern Lehigh, 5–0, while the girls earned a 2–0 victory over Lehighton.

In the Class 1A finals, Moravian Academy defeated Minersville, 7–1, for the boys championship and edged Schuylkill Haven, 2–1 in overtime, for the girls title.

District XI Soccer Championship Results: November 4, 2026

Wednesday, November 4, 2026 — Boys and Girls Championship Results
BracketChampionRunner-UpFinal Score
Boys 1AMoravian AcademyMinersville7–1
Boys 3ABlue MountainSouthern Lehigh5–0
Girls 1AMoravian AcademySchuylkill Haven2–1 (OT)
Girls 3ABlue MountainLehighton2–0

OT indicates overtime.


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