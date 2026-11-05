Blue Mountain Boys and Girls Win District XI Soccer Championships

Blue Mountain captured both the boys and girls District XI Class 3A soccer championships on Wednesday, November 4, 2026 , with shutout victories over Southern Lehigh and Lehighton, respectively.

The Blue Mountain boys defeated Southern Lehigh, 5–0, while the girls earned a 2–0 victory over Lehighton.

In the Class 1A finals, Moravian Academy defeated Minersville, 7–1, for the boys championship and edged Schuylkill Haven, 2–1 in overtime, for the girls title.

District XI Soccer Championship Results: November 4, 2026

Wednesday, November 4, 2026 — Boys and Girls Championship Results Bracket Champion Runner-Up Final Score Boys 1A Moravian Academy Minersville 7–1 Boys 3A Blue Mountain Southern Lehigh 5–0 Girls 1A Moravian Academy Schuylkill Haven 2–1 (OT) Girls 3A Blue Mountain Lehighton 2–0

OT indicates overtime.