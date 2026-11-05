Wilkes-Barre Man Dies After Interstate 81 Crash in Schuylkill County

A 70-year-old Wilkes-Barre man died following a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 in Ryan Township, Schuylkill County, on October 28, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Frackville.

Police identified the driver as Leonard J. Petrilli. The crash occurred around 12:47 p.m. in the northbound lanes near mile marker 124.9.

State Police Describe I-81 Collision

According to troopers, Petrilli was driving a 2019 Audi S4 in the left passing lane while a 2020 Freightliner M2, driven by Joel J. Benitez, 32, of Bethlehem, was traveling in the right lane.

Police said Petrilli was attempting to pass the Freightliner when, for an unknown reason, his Audi crossed into the right lane and collided with the truck. The vehicles became engaged, and Petrilli lost control of the Audi, which rolled several times before coming to rest in the left lane.

The Freightliner came to rest on the left shoulder ahead of the Audi, police said.

Driver Died After Being Airlifted to Hospital

Petrilli was ejected from his vehicle and airlifted to Geisinger Medical Center, where he died from his injuries, according to the report. Police listed him as not using a seat belt.

Benitez, who was wearing a lap and shoulder belt, was not injured and was not transported for medical treatment.

Assisting at the scene were the Frackville and Ryan Township fire departments, Frackville Community Ambulance, Shenandoah EMS, Mark Hammers Towing, and State Police collision reconstruction and forensic units.