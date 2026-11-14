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💰 Skokie finance jobs with multiple six-figure opportunities
Skokie’s finance scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you love tax strategy, hands-on accounting, or client-facing wealth work. Here are a few standout roles worth a closer look.
State and Local Tax Planning Manager (SALT)
- Employer: LS Solutions
- Location: Skokie, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead state and local tax strategy for a utilities and energy portfolio, designing multi-state tax plans that balance savings and compliance. You’ll work closely with Finance, Accounting, Legal, and senior leadership, manage audits and risk, and mentor junior staff—great fit if you enjoy complex SALT planning and being the in-house expert.
Senior Accountant
- Employer: Mack & Associates, Ltd. (financial services client)
- Location: Skokie, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $100,000–$150,000/year, plus comprehensive benefits and generous PTO
Hands-on role with broad responsibility across general accounting, financial reporting, budgeting, payroll, AP/AR, and special projects. Ideal if you have 5+ years of experience, strong GAAP skills, and want variety, visibility with management, and a say in improving processes—not just month-end close.
Wealth Management Advisor II
- Employer: Fifth Third Bank
- Location: Northbrook, IL (serving Skokie area)
- Type: Full-time
- Total Base Pay Range: $121,900 – $262,100/year, plus incentive compensation and comprehensive benefits
Serve as a trusted advisor to Private Bank clients, coordinating specialists in investments, lending, risk management, and trust services. This is a client-facing, sales-and-advice role for someone with 8+ years in financial services, strong relationship skills, and interest in advanced planning (CFP/CFA/CPWA or similar required or expected).
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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