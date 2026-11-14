Skokie has a nice mix of sales roles right now, from tech retail to B2B accounts. If you like talking with people and closing deals, these are worth a look.

Employer: Mosaic North America (Acosta Group)

Mosaic North America (Acosta Group) Location: Skokie, IL (Best Buy store)

Type: Part-time internship/field sales (32 hrs/week, Thu–Sun)

Salary: $27.00/hour + spiffs + performance bonuses

Schedule: Program runs through January 10, 2027, 11:00 AM – 7:30 PM

Own the Google Pixel & Fitbit sales floor inside Best Buy—demo devices, hit quotas, and earn extra cash on every qualifying sale. Great fit if you’re a high-energy closer who loves tech, wants steady hours, and likes seeing your paycheck grow with your performance.

Employer: TicketVault

Location: Skokie, IL

Type: Full-time, salaried (exempt)

Salary: $54,700 – $83,100 + Medical, Dental, Vision, 401(k) match, PTO

Schedule: Sunday–Thursday, with some weekends/holidays in busy season

Lead a shift and own key client accounts in a 24/7 live events operation—perfect if you like fast-paced work, solving problems in real time, and growing into bigger leadership roles. You’ll be the main contact for clients and the go-to person for your team.

Employer: Blue Ribbon Fastener

Location: Skokie, IL (4 days in office, 1 day remote)

Type: Full-time

Compensation: $75,000 – $105,000 OTE (base + commission/bonus)

Manage and grow a book of manufacturing customers, handling quotes, orders, and light technical support on fasteners and hardware. Good match if you like B2B sales, data, and long-term relationships—and want a clear path to a Key Account Manager role.

If something here feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting has related roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.