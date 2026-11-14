Skokie has a nice mix of retail and customer service jobs right now, from mall fashion to steady office work. If you like helping people and staying busy, these are worth a look.

Employer: LensCrafters (EssilorLuxottica)

LensCrafters (EssilorLuxottica) Location: Skokie, IL

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed (bonus/commission eligible)

Help customers pick frames and lenses, use prescriptions to recommend options, and keep the store looking sharp. Good fit if you have 1+ year in retail or customer service, like learning new tech, and want access to health care, retirement savings, PTO, and employee discounts.

Also posted on Indeed, but it’s the same role – apply through whichever site you prefer.

Employer: COS (H&M Group)

Location: Skokie, IL

Type: Full-time (32–40 hours/week)

Compensation: $23.56 – $26.72/hour

Lead a team on the sales floor, handle opening/closing, deliveries, and day‑to‑day store operations while giving styling advice and great service. Comes with 25% staff discount across H&M Group brands, incentive program, vacation/holiday/parental pay, commuter benefits, and more.

Employer: State Farm (independent agent office)

Location: Skokie, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Office-based role helping customers with insurance questions, follow-ups, and account needs. Offers health, dental, vision, paid time off, retirement match, bonuses, commissions, and training with room to advance.

If something here feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more details and similar roles nearby. A quick application today could be your next steady paycheck.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.