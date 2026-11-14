📅 Village Board to Discuss Taxes, Water Mains & New Gas Station

The next Skokie Village Board meeting is on Monday, November 16, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. at Skokie Village Hall.

Planned agenda items include:

Annual Artistic Excellence Awards from the Fine Arts Commission

from the Fine Arts Commission Swearing in new Skokie Police officers and promotions for Skokie Fire personnel

and A recommendation on the Village’s 2026 Property Tax Levy and Property Tax Abatement Ordinances

and A contract recommendation with DiMeo Brothers Inc. for the 2026 Water Main Replacement Improvement Project

for the A special use permit request for an automotive fuel station at 3325 Howard St.

You can attend in person or watch live on SkokieVision (Comcast 17, RCN 25) or the Village’s YouTube channel.