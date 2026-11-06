Intro to Crochet Workshop at Skokie Museum

The Skokie Heritage Museum will hold an Intro to Crochet: Granny Squares workshop on Sunday, November 22, 2026, from 3–5 p.m. at 8031 Floral Ave. The class is recommended for ages 8+, costs $40 for residents and $50 for non-residents, and includes all materials. Register by November 21, 2026 online, in person at any Skokie Park District facility, or by phone at (847) 929-8001. More information and online registration: https://bit.ly/4ztcl4a

This content is adapted from materials provided by Skokie Heritage Museum