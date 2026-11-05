🏭 Skokie Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings, Up to $95K

Skokie has a solid mix of hands-on plant work and leadership roles right now. Good options here whether you’re just starting out or already supervising a team.

Employer: NOVO Health Services

NOVO Health Services Location: Skokie, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $17/hour

Fast-paced job sorting hospital linens on a moving belt and handling carts. Good fit if you can be on your feet all shift, lift up to 50 lbs, and like clear, routine work. Full benefits package: medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, 401(k) with match, FSA/HSA, and more.

Note: This role also appears as “Post Sort” on LinkedIn with the same employer and location.

Employer: ALLIED SEALS INC

Location: Skokie, IL

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.00 – $20.00/hour

Light warehouse role with a small family business that will train you—no experience needed. You’ll be on your feet and lifting up to 50 lbs, with weekly paychecks, paid training, casual dress, and some paid time off.

Employer: OPW Global

Location: Skokie, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $82,000 – $95,000 annually + discretionary bonus

Lead daily production and warehouse operations for a global fluid-handling manufacturer. You’ll manage a team, drive safety, quality, and Lean/continuous improvement, and work with KPIs and ERP systems. Ideal if you have several years of manufacturing leadership and experience with Lean tools like 5S and standardized work.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there’s more detail on shifts and growth paths in the full posting.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.