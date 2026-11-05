📢 Meet Skokie’s 2026 Residential Sustainability Award winners

📢 Skokie honors 2026 Residential Sustainability Award winners

The Village has announced the 2026 Residential Sustainability Award winners:

Pamela Sloan and John Paulett – 8900 block of Kolmar Ave.

David and Elizabeth Parks – 8400 block of Saint Louis Ave.

Ion, Stefana and Ovidiu Hentea – 8200 block of N. Lowell Ave.

Candida Abrahamson – 3800 block of Greenwood St.

Margaret and Mark Lindsay – 4300 block of Keeney St.

These awards are given each year by the Village’s Sustainable Environmental Advisory Commission (SEAC) to recognize households that help make Skokie more sustainable.

The winning homes use steps like solar panels, energy‑efficient heat pumps, composting, pollinator‑friendly gardens, LED lighting, and EV chargers. These choices can save money, improve comfort, and help the environment.

Skokie’s Environmental Sustainability Plan aims to cut community‑wide greenhouse gas emissions by 35% by 2030 (compared to 2019 levels).

Want to make your home greener? Check out sustainability tips and resources from SEAC to get started.