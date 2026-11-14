Skaneateles Falls is quietly busy right now, especially in medical manufacturing. If you like hands-on work with real impact, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Baxter International Inc.

Baxter International Inc. Location: Skaneateles Falls, NY (Product Service Depot)

(Product Service Depot) Salary: Estimated base $44,800 – $61,600

Type: Full-time

You’ll repair, test, and update computer-based and electro-mechanical medical devices that help save lives. Day to day, you’ll use tools like multimeters and safety analyzers, follow clear work instructions, and document your repairs in Baxter’s systems.

Good fit if you:

Have a high school diploma or GED

Are comfortable with basic hand tools and simple math

and simple math Can lift up to 40 lbs and work with cleaning/disinfecting solutions

and work with cleaning/disinfecting solutions Want strong benefits from a large healthcare company (medical, dental from day one, 401(k) with match, ESPP, PTO, and more as listed in the posting)

Note: Baxter requires that applicants are authorized to work in the U.S. and does not provide visa sponsorship for this role.

If this sounds like you, click through, skim the full description, and send in your application soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.