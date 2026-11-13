Skaneateles Falls may be small, but Baxter is hiring for some solid tech roles right now, from hands-on support to senior Android engineering.

Employer: Baxter International Inc.

Baxter International Inc. Location: Skaneateles Falls, NY (hybrid, regular onsite)

(hybrid, regular onsite) Type: Full-time

Estimated salary: $52,800 – $72,600

Help customers and patients by troubleshooting hardware, software, and network issues remotely while documenting cases and supporting escalations. Great fit if you have 1+ year of tech troubleshooting or 2–3 years in tech/customer support and want strong benefits from day one.

Employer: Baxter International Inc.

Baxter International Inc. Location: Skaneateles Falls, NY (hybrid, onsite days required)

(hybrid, onsite days required) Type: Full-time

Estimated salary: $120,000 – $165,000 (plus potential discretionary bonus)

Lead Android architecture for clinical apps used worldwide, owning shared services, libraries, and connectivity patterns in a regulated medical-device setting. Ideal if you have 10+ years in software development, deep Kotlin/Android experience, and enjoy mentoring and setting technical direction.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on team, tech stack, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.