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Landowners leery of getting crosswise with the state for clearing waterways, even in emergencies
By Allison Hunter,12 days ago
• Editor’s note: Allison Hunter covers Fresno County water issues for SJV Water through the California Local News Fellowship initiative. Landowners don’t need permits to clear streams in anticipation of potential damage from heavy runoff. They never have, under the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) emergency...