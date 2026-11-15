Sitka’s grocery bakeries are hiring right now, with a few solid part-time roles that can fit around school, family, or a second job.

All three of these are with Safeway in Sitka, AK, and come with competitive wages, weekly pay, flexible schedules, and potential health benefits for eligible staff.

Employer: Safeway

Safeway Location: Sitka, AK

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed (Safeway notes competitive wages paid weekly)

Create custom cakes and desserts, from simple designs to detailed special orders. Good fit if you already have cake decorating experience, enjoy working fast, and like seeing your work in the display case. Must be 18+ and able to work early mornings, evenings, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: Safeway

Safeway Location: Sitka, AK

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed (Safeway notes competitive wages paid weekly)

Bake breads, pastries, cakes, and desserts using set recipes and bakery equipment. You’ll help keep cases full and answer customer questions, so it mixes hands-on baking with some customer service. Prior baking or food production experience is preferred, and you’ll need to be 18+ with flexible availability.

Employer: Safeway

Safeway Location: Sitka, AK

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed (Safeway notes competitive wages)

Support the bakery team by prepping dough, glazing pastries, icing baked goods, and helping with baking from start to finish. Great entry point if you love baking and want to learn more, with a mix of kitchen work and friendly customer service.

If any of these sound like you, click through, skim the full details, and get your application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.