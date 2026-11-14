Sitka’s marine tourism season is gearing up, and local operators are hiring experienced captains to keep tours and crew moves running safely and on time.

Below are several full-time transportation jobs in Sitka, AK with Allen Marine Tours.

Employer: Allen Marine Tours

Allen Marine Tours Location: Sitka, AK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Operate small company vessels to move crew, supplies, and equipment between Sitka and FIN Island. This role is focused on crew transport, blackwater pump-out, and basic vessel upkeep (no guest tours), ideal if you like hands-on marine work and independent runs in Southeast Alaska waters.

Employer: Allen Marine Tours

Allen Marine Tours Location: Sitka, AK

Type: Full-time, exempt seaman

Salary: Not listed

Lead tours on high-speed inflatable or dive-style boats, with full command over navigation, safety, and passenger management. You’ll need at least a 25-ton USCG license, MROP, First Aid/CPR, and experience running passenger vessels, plus comfort operating in changing weather and sea conditions.

Employer: Allen Marine Tours

Allen Marine Tours Location: Sitka, AK

Type: Full-time, exempt seaman

Salary: Not listed

Take operational command of larger passenger vessels, overseeing navigation, crew leadership, and tour quality. Requires a 50–100 ton USCG license, MROP, First Aid/CPR, Alaska TAP and Food Worker cards, plus strong experience with passenger-carrying vessels and USCG drills.

If you’ve got your sea legs and the right Coast Guard credentials, this is a solid time to throw in an application and lock in your spot for the tour season.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.