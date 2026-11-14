Sitka’s food scene is busy—from tour lodges to the local Safeway bakery. If you like fast-paced kitchens, ocean views, or creative cake work, there are several solid options open right now.

Employer: Allen Marine Tours

Allen Marine Tours Location: Sitka, AK (remote shore-based lodges)

(remote shore-based lodges) Type: Full-time, seasonal

Salary: Not listed

You’ll prep and serve meals, pour drinks, and keep lodge areas clean at remote Alaskan lodge sites. Great fit if you want hands-on food service work in a unique, outdoorsy setting.

Employer: Safeway

Location: Sitka, AK

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Bake breads, pastries, cakes, and desserts, then help stock and style the bakery cases. Good for someone with baking experience who likes early shifts and steady, year-round grocery store work.

Employer: Safeway

Location: Sitka, AK

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help with dough prep, glazing, basic baking tasks, and customer service at the bakery counter. Nice entry point if you’re newer to baking but want to learn and grow in the department.

Employer: Safeway

Location: Sitka, AK

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Focus on decorating custom cakes and desserts, handling special orders, and keeping displays looking sharp. Best for someone with proven cake decorating skills who enjoys creative, detailed work.

Employer: Allen Marine Tours

Location: Sitka, AK (FIN Island Lodge / remote site)

(FIN Island Lodge / remote site) Type: Not listed (seasonal leadership role)

Not listed (seasonal leadership role) Salary: Not listed

Oversee daily lodge operations, guest experience, and off-grid systems like generators and water at a remote island lodge; may also operate a vessel with proper USCG credentials. Ideal for someone with hospitality plus mechanical or marine experience who wants a leadership role.

Employer: Allen Marine Tours

Location: Sitka, AK (kitchens and lodges)

(kitchens and lodges) Type: Not listed (culinary leadership role)

Not listed (culinary leadership role) Salary: Not listed

Support the Executive Chef with menu execution, food quality, inventory, and training kitchen and catering staff. Great for an experienced cook ready to step into a leadership role in a high-volume, tour-focused kitchen.

If one of these sounds like you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.