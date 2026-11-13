Sitka’s tour season is ramping up, and logistics roles are popping up around the harbor. If you like staying busy, being outdoors, and keeping things moving behind the scenes, these are worth a look.

Employer: Allen Marine Tours

Allen Marine Tours Location: Sitka, AK

Type: Temporary / Seasonal

Salary: Not listed

Lead the shuttle and supply team that keeps Allen Marine’s vessels stocked and on schedule. You’ll supervise seasonal staff, manage inventory and purchasing, and coordinate vehicle schedules and deliveries to docks and warehouses in all kinds of weather.

Employer: Allen Marine Tours

Allen Marine Tours Location: Sitka, AK

Type: Seasonal (tour season)

Seasonal (tour season) Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role driving shuttles, moving supplies to vessels, and keeping storage areas and vehicles in good shape. Good fit if you’re organized, safety-focused, and don’t mind lifting up to 50 lbs and working in changing weather.

Employer: Allen Marine Tours

Allen Marine Tours Location: Sitka, AK

Type: Seasonal (tour season)

Seasonal (tour season) Salary: Not listed

Same core role as the first Representative posting, likely another opening for the same position. Expect shuttle driving, inventory help, and dock support, plus lots of time outdoors around boats and guests.

If any of these sound like you, click through, skim the full details, and get your application in while tour-season hiring is hot.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.