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Sitka
🏥 Several Sitka, Alaska Healthcare Jobs With Strong Pay & Perks
5 days ago
Sitka’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with lots of options for travel pros and a few standout full-time roles. If you’ve been wanting Alaska on your resume, these are worth a look.
Travel Registered Respiratory Therapist – $2,787/week
- Employer: Trustaff Allied
- Location: Sitka, AK
- Type: Travel / Internship, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr rotating shifts
- Pay: $2,787 per week
Work with patients who have asthma, COPD, trauma, and other breathing issues while enjoying a traveler-first agency culture. Great if you want strong weekly pay plus experience in a beautiful coastal Alaska town.
RN Outpatient Care Coordinator – Rural Clinic
- Employer: AMN Healthcare
- Location: Sitka, AK
- Type: Full-time travel assignment, 13 weeks, M–F days
- Pay: $1,800–$2,500 per week
Coordinate care for patients with chronic and complex conditions, manage referrals, and keep care plans on track in a rural setting. Good fit if you like daytime hours, continuity of care, and using your RN skills beyond bedside.
Travel Orthopedic Technologist – $2,507/week
- Employer: Trustaff Allied
- Location: Sitka, AK
- Type: Travel / Internship, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr day shifts
- Pay: $2,507 per week
Apply and remove casts, help with traction and ortho surgery setups, and keep the cast room running smoothly. Ideal if you want steady daytime hours and hands-on ortho experience in a smaller hospital.
Patient Care Technician – Hospital Days
- Employer: Bluebird Staffing
- Facility: Mt. Edgecumbe Hospital
- Location: Sitka, AK
- Type: Contract, 13 weeks, M–F days, 40 hrs/week
Support inpatient care as part of the nursing team with a stable weekday schedule. Nice option if you want hospital experience in Alaska without night or on-call shifts.
Travel Respiratory Therapist – $2,692/week
- Employer: LRS Healthcare – Allied
- Location: Sitka, AK
- Type: Travel / Internship, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr flexible shifts
- Pay: $2,692 per week
Take on a mix of RT cases with a recruiter team that handles credentialing and logistics so you can focus on patient care. Great if you want strong pay, flexible shifts, and support from a large travel network.
Nurse Manager – Infusion Services (FT, $104K–$145K)
- Employer: Meds Talent LLC
- Location: Sitka, AK
- Type: Full-time, leadership
- Salary: $104,000–$145,000/year
- Bonuses: Sign-on up to $25,000, relocation up to $10,000
Lead an infusion department, oversee staffing and budgets, and drive quality and compliance. Strong match for experienced RNs ready for management, with solid pay and relocation help if you’re moving to Sitka.
Flight Paramedic – 10 On / 20 Off, $94K+
- Employer: Guardian Flight, LLC
- Location: Sitka, AK
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $94,000–$97,000/year
- Schedule: 10 days on / 20 days off, company-paid crew housing while on shift
Provide advanced life support in the air, from scene calls to interfacility transports, as part of a professional flight team. Perfect for seasoned paramedics who want critical care experience, long stretches off, and Alaska adventure.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many recruiters can tweak start dates or help you find a similar role nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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