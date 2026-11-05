🏥 Several Sitka, Alaska Healthcare Jobs With Strong Pay & Perks

Sitka’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with lots of options for travel pros and a few standout full-time roles. If you’ve been wanting Alaska on your resume, these are worth a look.

Employer: Trustaff Allied

Trustaff Allied Location: Sitka, AK

Type: Travel / Internship , 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week , 12-hr rotating shifts

, 13 weeks, , 12-hr rotating shifts Pay: $2,787 per week

Work with patients who have asthma, COPD, trauma, and other breathing issues while enjoying a traveler-first agency culture. Great if you want strong weekly pay plus experience in a beautiful coastal Alaska town.

Employer: AMN Healthcare

Location: Sitka, AK

Type: Full-time travel assignment , 13 weeks, M–F days

, 13 weeks, Pay: $1,800–$2,500 per week

Coordinate care for patients with chronic and complex conditions, manage referrals, and keep care plans on track in a rural setting. Good fit if you like daytime hours, continuity of care, and using your RN skills beyond bedside.

Employer: Trustaff Allied

Trustaff Allied Location: Sitka, AK

Type: Travel / Internship , 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week , 10-hr day shifts

, 13 weeks, , 10-hr day shifts Pay: $2,507 per week

Apply and remove casts, help with traction and ortho surgery setups, and keep the cast room running smoothly. Ideal if you want steady daytime hours and hands-on ortho experience in a smaller hospital.

Employer: Bluebird Staffing

Facility: Mt. Edgecumbe Hospital

Mt. Edgecumbe Hospital Location: Sitka, AK

Type: Contract, 13 weeks, M–F days, 40 hrs/week

Support inpatient care as part of the nursing team with a stable weekday schedule. Nice option if you want hospital experience in Alaska without night or on-call shifts.

Employer: LRS Healthcare – Allied

Location: Sitka, AK

Type: Travel / Internship , 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week , 12-hr flexible shifts

, 13 weeks, , 12-hr flexible shifts Pay: $2,692 per week

Take on a mix of RT cases with a recruiter team that handles credentialing and logistics so you can focus on patient care. Great if you want strong pay, flexible shifts, and support from a large travel network.

Employer: Meds Talent LLC

Location: Sitka, AK

Type: Full-time, leadership

Salary: $104,000–$145,000/year

Bonuses: Sign-on up to $25,000, relocation up to $10,000

Lead an infusion department, oversee staffing and budgets, and drive quality and compliance. Strong match for experienced RNs ready for management, with solid pay and relocation help if you’re moving to Sitka.

Employer: Guardian Flight, LLC

Location: Sitka, AK

Type: Full-time

Salary: $94,000–$97,000/year

Schedule: 10 days on / 20 days off, company-paid crew housing while on shift

Provide advanced life support in the air, from scene calls to interfacility transports, as part of a professional flight team. Perfect for seasoned paramedics who want critical care experience, long stretches off, and Alaska adventure.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many recruiters can tweak start dates or help you find a similar role nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.