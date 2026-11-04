🛒 Sitka, Alaska Retail & Banking Jobs With Multiple Openings

Sitka has a nice mix of entry-level retail and solid banking roles right now. If you like helping people face-to-face, these are worth a look.

Employer: Safeway (Albertsons Companies)

Safeway (Albertsons Companies) Location: Sitka, AK

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Work at the front of the store helping customers check out, bagging groceries, grabbing carts, and keeping the area clean. Good fit if you like a fast pace, talking with people, and want flexible hours with weekly pay and store discounts.

Employer: Wells Fargo

Location: 300 Lincoln St, Sitka, AK 99835

Type: Full-time

Salary: $21.00 – $30.00 per hour + 5% hourly differential

+ 5% hourly differential Posting end date: 29 Nov 2026 (may close early)

Frontline banking role where you open accounts, handle teller transactions, and help customers choose the right banking products. Good for someone with at least 6 months of customer-facing experience who wants steady hours, strong benefits, and clear career growth.

Employer: Wells Fargo

Location: 300 Lincoln St, Sitka, AK 99835

Type: Full-time

Salary: $21.00 – $30.00 per hour + 5% hourly differential

+ 5% hourly differential Posting end date: 29 Nov 2026 (may close early)

Same Personal Banker role as above, posted on Indeed. Check this link if you prefer applying through Indeed’s system or want to save it in your Indeed profile.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and toss in an application—you can always decide later if it’s the right fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.