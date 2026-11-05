📅 Holiday parades, lights & New Year’s Eve fun in Sisters

📅 Holiday fun in Sisters, Oregon: parades, lights & New Year’s Eve

Sisters turns into a classic small-town holiday getaway from Thanksgiving through New Year’s.

Here’s what you can do:

Holiday Palooza (Saturday after Thanksgiving): Main Street parade with horses, holiday characters, fire trucks , crafts, free hot cocoa , Santa photos and a big tree-lighting at sunset.

(Saturday after Thanksgiving): Main Street parade with , crafts, , Santa photos and a big at sunset. Gingerbread Trail : For the three weeks before Christmas , local businesses display creative gingerbread houses. Walk around, pick your favorites and let the family vote.

: For the , local businesses display creative gingerbread houses. Walk around, pick your favorites and let the family vote. Town of Tiny Lights : Evenings all month, stroll or drive past decorated storefronts and glowing streets while you shop.

: Evenings all month, stroll or drive past while you shop. Holiday Movie Bingo at The Belfry : December 11, 2026 – free event in a historic church space. Watch classic holiday movie clips, play bingo for prizes. It’s free, but sign-up ahead is recommended .

: – free event in a historic church space. Watch classic holiday movie clips, play bingo for prizes. It’s free, but . New Year’s Eve at Hoodoo Ski Area (about 20 miles west of Sisters): Night skiing and riding under the lights until 10 p.m., plus live music and midnight fireworks.

You can also enjoy local boutiques, holiday markets, cozy restaurants, and fireplace-focused stays like FivePine Lodge & Spa, Ski Inn Tap House Hotel, and Sisters Bunkhouse.