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📅 Holiday parades, lights & New Year’s Eve fun in Sisters

7 days ago
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📅 Holiday fun in Sisters, Oregon: parades, lights & New Year’s Eve

Sisters turns into a classic small-town holiday getaway from Thanksgiving through New Year’s.

Here’s what you can do:

  • Holiday Palooza (Saturday after Thanksgiving): Main Street parade with horses, holiday characters, fire trucks, crafts, free hot cocoa, Santa photos and a big tree-lighting at sunset.
  • Gingerbread Trail: For the three weeks before Christmas, local businesses display creative gingerbread houses. Walk around, pick your favorites and let the family vote.
  • Town of Tiny Lights: Evenings all month, stroll or drive past decorated storefronts and glowing streets while you shop.
  • Holiday Movie Bingo at The Belfry: December 11, 2026 – free event in a historic church space. Watch classic holiday movie clips, play bingo for prizes. It’s free, but sign-up ahead is recommended.
  • New Year’s Eve at Hoodoo Ski Area (about 20 miles west of Sisters): Night skiing and riding under the lights until 10 p.m., plus live music and midnight fireworks.

You can also enjoy local boutiques, holiday markets, cozy restaurants, and fireplace-focused stays like FivePine Lodge & Spa, Ski Inn Tap House Hotel, and Sisters Bunkhouse.

More Info: Start a New Holiday Tradition in Sisters - Travel ...

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