🏥 Several Healthcare & Caregiver Roles Around Sisters, Oregon

Healthcare hiring is steady around Sisters right now, especially in home health and in‑home care. If you like one‑on‑one patient time and flexible schedules, these are worth a look.

Employer: Mission Healthcare

Mission Healthcare Location: Listed in Sisters, OR (home health territory in Madras, OR )

Listed in (home health territory in ) Type: Full-time

Pay: Starting at $40/hour , depending on experience

, depending on experience Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8 AM–5 PM

Work one-on-one with home health patients, following the PT’s plan of care to help with pain relief, mobility, and daily function. Comes with mileage reimbursement, 401(k), paid time off, and health benefits for 30+ hours/week.

Employer: Mission Healthcare

Mission Healthcare Location: Listed in Sisters, OR (home health territory in Bend, OR )

Listed in (home health territory in ) Type: Full-time

Pay: Starting at $60/hour, depending on experience

Home health PT role focused on evaluations, treatment plans, and patient education in the field. Includes mileage reimbursement, 401(k), paid vacation/sick leave/holidays, and medical/dental/vision for 30+ hours/week.

Employer: New Outlook Home Care of Central Oregon

Location: Sisters, OR

Type: Part-time (about 20 hours/week)

Pay: $22–$24/hour (experience dependent) + $3/hour weekend differential

(experience dependent) + Schedule: Flexible shifts between 9 AM–5 PM, days are flexible

Support one female client in her home with meals, light housework, mobility, and companionship. Offers sign-on bonus, paid training, PTO, mileage reimbursement, holiday pay, and they welcome both new and experienced caregivers.

If something here fits you, don’t wait—click through, skim the details, and send in a quick application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.