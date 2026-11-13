A Wind Advisory is in effect for central Siskiyou County from noon Saturday to 1 PM PST Sunday. South winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph are expected Saturday night into Sunday. The earlier high wind warning has ended.

This affects most of the Shasta Valley, including parts of Interstate 5 and the communities of Weed, Gazelle, Grenada, and Montague. Gusty winds may blow around loose items, break tree limbs, and cause a few power outages. Highways running west to east may have tough driving, especially for high profile vehicles, so people should secure outdoor items and large holiday decorations.

This content is adapted from materials provided by The Weather Channel®