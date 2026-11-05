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Mt Shasta
STAGE Route 2 delayed 1 hour after bus breakdown
6 days ago
Siskiyou Transit Route 2 is running 1 hour late after a bus broke down at 12:26 in Mt Shasta. A replacement bus is on the way and will resume the route once it arrives. Riders can call 530-842-8220 for more information.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Siskiyou Transit and General Express: STAGE
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.