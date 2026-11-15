undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Sioux Falls
🏥 Sioux Falls healthcare jobs with multiple travel & clinic roles
5 days ago
Sioux Falls is busy in healthcare right now—lots of options from high‑pay travel tech gigs to steady part‑time clinic and senior care roles.
Here are several solid openings to check out:
Travel Cath Lab Technologist – $3,589/week
- Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel
- Location: Sioux Falls, SD
- Type: Full-time, Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr day shifts
- Big weekly pay, day‑1 medical, dental, vision, 401(k), daily or weekly pay, and lots of extra perks (CEUs, license help, stipends for those who qualify). 1+ year Cath Lab experience required.
Travel Cath Lab Technologist – $3,525/week
- Employer: LRS Healthcare – Allied
- Location: Sioux Falls, SD
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8‑hr shifts
- Good pay plus health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, and a streamlined app‑based onboarding. Nice fit if you like strong recruiter support.
Travel Cath Lab Technologist – $3,490/week
- Employer: Uniti Med
- Location: Sioux Falls, SD
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10‑hr shifts
- High‑pay Cath Lab contract with day‑1 insurance and license reimbursement for new state licenses.
Travel Cath Lab Technologist – $3,257/week
- Employer: CrossMed Healthcare Staffing
- Location: Sioux Falls, SD
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10‑hr rotating shifts
- Cath Lab role with guaranteed hours, company housing options, and solid medical/dental/vision benefits.
Travel MRI Technologist – $2,726/week
- Employer: Triage Staffing | Healthcare Staffing
- Location: Sioux Falls, SD
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10‑hr day shifts
- MRI Tech contract with day‑one health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, guaranteed hours, and vacation bonuses.
Travel MRI Technologist – $2,563/week
- Employer: LRS Healthcare – Allied
- Location: Sioux Falls, SD
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr shifts
- Travel MRI role with weekly direct deposit, 24/7 support, and strong benefits package.
Travel MRI Technologist – $2,406/week
- Employer: Uniti Med
- Location: Sioux Falls, SD
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr shifts
- MRI contract with day‑1 insurance, hotel/rental car discounts, and referral bonuses.
Travel Radiology Technologist – $2,137/week
- Employer: Uniti Med
- Location: Sioux Falls, SD
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr shifts
- General Rad Tech role with day‑1 benefits and license reimbursement.
Travel Radiology Technologist – $2,078/week
- Employer: Triage Staffing | Healthcare Staffing
- Location: Sioux Falls, SD
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr night shifts
- X‑ray Tech contract with guaranteed hours, paid holidays, and strong clinical support.
Travel Radiology Technician – $2,333/week
- Employer: Trustaff Allied
- Location: Sioux Falls, SD
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr rotating shifts
- Diagnostic imaging role with industry‑leading pay, 401(k) with match, and housing/travel assistance.
Retail Pharmacy Intern
- Employer: Hy‑Vee, Inc.
- Location: Sioux Falls, SD
- Type: Part-time, hourly
- Hands‑on retail pharmacy experience for enrolled pharmacy students—filling prescriptions under pharmacist supervision, inventory, and patient interaction.
Pharmacy Clerk (Must be 18+)
- Employer: Hy‑Vee, Inc.
- Location: Sioux Falls, SD
- Type: Part-time, hourly
- Front‑of‑pharmacy role focused on customer service, refills by phone, stocking, cash handling, and supporting vaccine services where allowed.
Part-Time Patient Support Technician – Dental Clinic
- Employer: City of Sioux Falls – Health Department
- Location: Sioux Falls, SD
- Type: Part-time
- Help patients access dental care: scheduling, registration, EMR work, and front‑desk support in a community health setting. Open until filled.
Part-Time Patient Support Technician – Health Clinic
- Employer: City of Sioux Falls – Falls Community Health
- Location: Sioux Falls, SD
- Type: Part-time (up to 28 hrs/week, M–F)
- Similar front‑desk clinic role with added focus on eligibility checks, payments, transportation, and coordinating access to care. Open until filled.
Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) – Part Time
- Employer: Good Samaritan – Sioux Falls Luther Manor
- Location: Sioux Falls, SD
- Type: Part-time, 3:30 pm–12 am, every other weekend/holiday
- Long‑term care LPN role with shift differentials, education assistance, continuing ed, and a robust benefits package (varies by status).
Veterinarian – General Practice & ER
- Employer: All City Pet Care Veterinary Hospital (NVA General Practice)
- Location: Sioux Falls, SD
- Type: Full-time
- Newly remodeled 24/7 hospital with strong equipment list, in‑house blood bank, and a generous sign‑on bonus plus mentorship for new grads.
Part Time Caregiver – Evenings, Assisted Living
- Employer: The Goodman Group – The Inn on Westport
- Location: Sioux Falls, SD
- Type: Part-time, 4 pm–9 pm, every other weekend/holiday
- Direct resident care (ADLs, mobility, social support) in assisted living, $16–$18/hour depending on experience.
LPN Supervisor – Eve Shift, Assisted Living
- Employer: The Goodman Group – The Inn on Westport
- Location: Sioux Falls, SD
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 2 pm–10 pm, weekend on‑call rotation
- Leadership LPN role overseeing daily nursing care, staff coordination, and clinical programs, $28–$32/hour based on experience.
If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while spots are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.