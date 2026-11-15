Sioux Falls is busy in healthcare right now—lots of options from high‑pay travel tech gigs to steady part‑time clinic and senior care roles.

Here are several solid openings to check out:

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

HCS 24/7 Travel Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Type: Full-time, Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr day shifts

Big weekly pay, day‑1 medical, dental, vision, 401(k), daily or weekly pay, and lots of extra perks (CEUs, license help, stipends for those who qualify). 1+ year Cath Lab experience required.

Employer: LRS Healthcare – Allied

LRS Healthcare – Allied Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8‑hr shifts

Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8‑hr shifts Good pay plus health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, and a streamlined app‑based onboarding. Nice fit if you like strong recruiter support.

Employer: Uniti Med

Uniti Med Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10‑hr shifts

Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10‑hr shifts High‑pay Cath Lab contract with day‑1 insurance and license reimbursement for new state licenses.

Employer: CrossMed Healthcare Staffing

CrossMed Healthcare Staffing Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10‑hr rotating shifts

Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10‑hr rotating shifts Cath Lab role with guaranteed hours, company housing options, and solid medical/dental/vision benefits.

Employer: Triage Staffing | Healthcare Staffing

Triage Staffing | Healthcare Staffing Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10‑hr day shifts

Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10‑hr day shifts MRI Tech contract with day‑one health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, guaranteed hours, and vacation bonuses.

Employer: LRS Healthcare – Allied

LRS Healthcare – Allied Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr shifts

Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr shifts Travel MRI role with weekly direct deposit, 24/7 support, and strong benefits package.

Employer: Uniti Med

Uniti Med Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr shifts

Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr shifts MRI contract with day‑1 insurance, hotel/rental car discounts, and referral bonuses.

Employer: Uniti Med

Uniti Med Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr shifts

Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr shifts General Rad Tech role with day‑1 benefits and license reimbursement.

Employer: Triage Staffing | Healthcare Staffing

Triage Staffing | Healthcare Staffing Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr night shifts

Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr night shifts X‑ray Tech contract with guaranteed hours, paid holidays, and strong clinical support.

Employer: Trustaff Allied

Trustaff Allied Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr rotating shifts

Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr rotating shifts Diagnostic imaging role with industry‑leading pay, 401(k) with match, and housing/travel assistance.

Employer: Hy‑Vee, Inc.

Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Type: Part-time, hourly

Hands‑on retail pharmacy experience for enrolled pharmacy students—filling prescriptions under pharmacist supervision, inventory, and patient interaction.

Employer: Hy‑Vee, Inc.

Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Type: Part-time, hourly

Front‑of‑pharmacy role focused on customer service, refills by phone, stocking, cash handling, and supporting vaccine services where allowed.

Employer: City of Sioux Falls – Health Department

Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Type: Part-time

Help patients access dental care: scheduling, registration, EMR work, and front‑desk support in a community health setting. Open until filled.

Employer: City of Sioux Falls – Falls Community Health

Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Type: Part-time (up to 28 hrs/week, M–F)

Similar front‑desk clinic role with added focus on eligibility checks, payments, transportation, and coordinating access to care. Open until filled.

Employer: Good Samaritan – Sioux Falls Luther Manor

Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Type: Part-time, 3:30 pm–12 am, every other weekend/holiday

Long‑term care LPN role with shift differentials, education assistance, continuing ed, and a robust benefits package (varies by status).

Employer: All City Pet Care Veterinary Hospital (NVA General Practice)

Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Type: Full-time

Newly remodeled 24/7 hospital with strong equipment list, in‑house blood bank, and a generous sign‑on bonus plus mentorship for new grads.

Employer: The Goodman Group – The Inn on Westport

Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Type: Part-time, 4 pm–9 pm, every other weekend/holiday

Direct resident care (ADLs, mobility, social support) in assisted living, $16–$18/hour depending on experience.

Employer: The Goodman Group – The Inn on Westport

Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 2 pm–10 pm, weekend on‑call rotation

Leadership LPN role overseeing daily nursing care, staff coordination, and clinical programs, $28–$32/hour based on experience.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.