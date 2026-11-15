Sioux Falls has a solid mix of hands-on warehouse work and higher-level logistics roles right now. Good options here whether you want to move freight, manage carriers, or get your foot in the door.

Employer: Viaflex

Viaflex Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Type: Internship, Monday–Friday, 8:00 AM–4:30 PM

Salary: Not listed

You’ll handle receiving, storing, and shipping materials, run inventory counts, and use the computer system to track stock. This is a good fit if you want steady weekday hours, to learn forklift / warehouse skills, and get experience with a company that offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and more.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)

Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Type: Full-time or Part-time, Early Morning Shift Only

Pay: $17.70–$19.20 per hour, paid weekly

Fast-paced, physical work loading, unloading, and sorting packages in the warehouse. Great if you want early-morning hours, weekly pay, tuition reimbursement up to $5,250/year, and access to medical, dental, vision, PTO, and employee discounts.

Employer: Midcontinent (Midco)

Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead carrier relationships and contracts for telecom services like fiber, internet, and off-net circuits. Ideal for someone with 5+ years in telecom, vendor management, or network procurement who enjoys negotiation, cost optimization, and working across teams.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related openings you can jump on.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.