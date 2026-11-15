Sioux Falls has a steady stream of public safety roles right now, from EMS support to security work. If you like helping people stay safe and calm, these are worth a look.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Type: Full-time

Pay: $23.00/hour

You’ll work in a dispatch center for a tech/media/telecom client, handling security calls, monitoring cameras and alarms, and directing response teams. Good fit if you have prior law enforcement or security experience and want steady hours plus benefits and paid training.

Employer: PatientCare EMS

Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Type: Not listed (appears to be full-time)

Not listed (appears to be full-time) Pay: Not listed

Entry-level safety and operations role supporting local EMS crews, vehicles, and equipment. Great for someone with EMT or public safety background who wants to move toward leadership, safety, or risk management while staying close to field operations.

Employer: Signal of South Dakota

Location: Sioux Falls, SD 57110

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Static security role watching over courtyards, offices, pools, and other key areas, with a strong focus on customer service and detailed reporting. Good match if you’re reliable, like routine patrols, and want flexible part-time work in security.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.