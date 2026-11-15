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Sioux Falls
📣 Sioux Falls Sales & Marketing Roles With Multiple Openings
5 days ago
Sioux Falls is buzzing with sales and marketing roles right now, from tech and telecom to fitness and furniture. If you like building relationships and hitting goals, this week has some strong options.
Specialty Representative / Senior Specialty Representative – Bone Health
- Employer: Amgen
- Location: Sioux Falls, SD (territory includes Watertown, Brookings, Mitchell)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $89,880–$121,602 (Specialty Rep) / $115,036–$155,638 (Senior) base, plus incentives & benefits
Work with clinics and hospitals to promote Amgen’s bone health treatments, combining clinical knowledge with relationship-driven sales. Strong fit if you have healthcare, pharma, or biotech experience and want a high-earning, field-based role.
Strategic Account Manager – Digital Advertising
- Employer: Nexstar Media Group / KELOLAND Media Group
- Location: Sioux Falls, SD
- Type: Full-time
Lead digital ad strategy for KELOLAND, growing key accounts and coaching the sales team on digital solutions. Great for someone with a couple years in digital marketing or media sales who loves data, strategy, and client-facing work.
Account Executive – Media Sales
- Employer: Nexstar Media Group / KELOLAND Media Group
- Location: Sioux Falls, SD
- Type: Full-time
Sell TV and digital advertising to local businesses, from prospecting to building long-term accounts. Ideal if you have at least a year of sales experience and want to grow in broadcast and media.
Business Development Representative – Hospitality Tech
- Employer: SONIFI Solutions, Inc.
- Location: Sioux Falls, SD
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18–$24/hour + bonus
Generate and qualify leads for a global hotel technology company, supporting the sales team with outreach and research. Good match if you have 3+ years in sales development and are comfortable with CRMs like Salesforce.
Sales Representative (Hybrid, Uncapped Commission)
- Employer: Kimball Midwest
- Location: Sioux Falls, SD
- Type: Full-time
- Comp: $55,000–$95,000 first-year plan, uncapped commission + full benefits
Territory-based role selling maintenance and repair products, with a big focus on cold calling and relationship building. Great for someone who wants field sales, high upside commission, and long-term account growth.
Marketing Specialist
- Employer: Furniture Mart USA
- Location: Sioux Falls, SD
- Type: Full-time
Support campaigns, promotions, and brand projects for a large regional furniture retailer. Best for a detail-oriented marketer with 3+ years’ experience who likes project management and cross-team collaboration.
Account Manager SMB – Business Sales
- Employer: Verizon
- Location: Sioux Falls, SD (mobile/field role)
- Type: Full-time
Sell wireless, cloud, and security solutions to small businesses (1–19 employees), with heavy field work and strong commission potential. Good fit if you have at least a year of sales experience and enjoy B2B, tech-focused selling.
Business Development Representative
- Employer: Premier Business Services, Inc.
- Location: Sioux Falls, SD
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Comp: Base pay + commission (TBD)
Network with local small businesses to promote bookkeeping, payroll, and business support services. Nice option if you want flexible hours and enjoy community networking and relationship-based selling.
Landscape Business Development Associate
- Employer: Weller Brothers Landscaping
- Location: Sioux Falls, SD
- Type: Full-time
Blend sales with landscape design, from prospecting and proposals to site visits and project handoff. Great for someone with landscape or construction knowledge who also loves outbound sales and client meetings.
Direct Agent Sales Specialist – Insurance
- Employer: Direct Auto Insurance (National General / Allstate)
- Location: Sioux Falls, SD
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17.13–$23.56/hour + commissions & bonuses
Sell auto and related insurance products in person and by phone, with strong training and day-one benefits. Good entry point into insurance sales if you’re willing to get licensed within 90 days.
Fitness Sales Associate (Fitness Sales & Member Experience)
- Employer: Club Pilates
- Location: Sioux Falls, SD
- Type: Part-time, in-person
- Pay: From $13/hour + uncapped commission
Grow studio memberships while working the front desk and supporting member experience. Perfect if you love fitness, want flexible hours, and enjoy people-focused sales.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on schedule, territory, and growth paths.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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