Sioux Falls is buzzing with sales and marketing roles right now, from tech and telecom to fitness and furniture. If you like building relationships and hitting goals, this week has some strong options.

Employer: Amgen

Amgen Location: Sioux Falls, SD (territory includes Watertown, Brookings, Mitchell)

(territory includes Watertown, Brookings, Mitchell) Type: Full-time

Salary: $89,880–$121,602 (Specialty Rep) / $115,036–$155,638 (Senior) base, plus incentives & benefits

Work with clinics and hospitals to promote Amgen’s bone health treatments, combining clinical knowledge with relationship-driven sales. Strong fit if you have healthcare, pharma, or biotech experience and want a high-earning, field-based role.

Employer: Nexstar Media Group / KELOLAND Media Group

Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Type: Full-time

Lead digital ad strategy for KELOLAND, growing key accounts and coaching the sales team on digital solutions. Great for someone with a couple years in digital marketing or media sales who loves data, strategy, and client-facing work.

Employer: Nexstar Media Group / KELOLAND Media Group

Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Type: Full-time

Sell TV and digital advertising to local businesses, from prospecting to building long-term accounts. Ideal if you have at least a year of sales experience and want to grow in broadcast and media.

Employer: SONIFI Solutions, Inc.

Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18–$24/hour + bonus

Generate and qualify leads for a global hotel technology company, supporting the sales team with outreach and research. Good match if you have 3+ years in sales development and are comfortable with CRMs like Salesforce.

Employer: Kimball Midwest

Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Type: Full-time

Comp: $55,000–$95,000 first-year plan, uncapped commission + full benefits

Territory-based role selling maintenance and repair products, with a big focus on cold calling and relationship building. Great for someone who wants field sales, high upside commission, and long-term account growth.

Employer: Furniture Mart USA

Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Type: Full-time

Support campaigns, promotions, and brand projects for a large regional furniture retailer. Best for a detail-oriented marketer with 3+ years’ experience who likes project management and cross-team collaboration.

Employer: Verizon

Location: Sioux Falls, SD (mobile/field role)

Type: Full-time

Sell wireless, cloud, and security solutions to small businesses (1–19 employees), with heavy field work and strong commission potential. Good fit if you have at least a year of sales experience and enjoy B2B, tech-focused selling.

Employer: Premier Business Services, Inc.

Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Comp: Base pay + commission (TBD)

Network with local small businesses to promote bookkeeping, payroll, and business support services. Nice option if you want flexible hours and enjoy community networking and relationship-based selling.

Employer: Weller Brothers Landscaping

Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Type: Full-time

Blend sales with landscape design, from prospecting and proposals to site visits and project handoff. Great for someone with landscape or construction knowledge who also loves outbound sales and client meetings.

Employer: Direct Auto Insurance (National General / Allstate)

Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.13–$23.56/hour + commissions & bonuses

Sell auto and related insurance products in person and by phone, with strong training and day-one benefits. Good entry point into insurance sales if you’re willing to get licensed within 90 days.

Employer: Club Pilates

Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Type: Part-time, in-person

Pay: From $13/hour + uncapped commission

Grow studio memberships while working the front desk and supporting member experience. Perfect if you love fitness, want flexible hours, and enjoy people-focused sales.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on schedule, territory, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.