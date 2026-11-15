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🍽️ Several Sioux Falls food & hospitality jobs, $14–$22/hr+
Sioux Falls food and hospitality is hopping right now—restaurants, hotels, and hospitals are all hiring. Good mix of entry-level roles and leadership spots, many with benefits.
Team Lead – Domino’s (S Minnesota Ave)
- Employer: Domino’s – Team Honey Badger
- Location: Sioux Falls, SD
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Starting at $14/hour
Run shifts, lead the crew, and help keep this busy pizza shop humming. Flexible schedules, paid training, benefits for full-time, and clear paths to assistant and general manager roles.
Dishwasher
- Employer: BBQ Holdings, Inc.
- Location: Sioux Falls, SD
- Type: Part-time
Back-of-house role keeping dishes, kitchen tools, and prep areas clean and safe. Good fit if you like steady work, staying busy, and being part of a team without being out on the floor.
Server
- Employer: BBQ Holdings, Inc.
- Location: Sioux Falls, SD
- Type: Part-time
Front-of-house role serving guests in a casual BBQ setting. Great if you enjoy talking with people, moving fast, and growing your income with tips.
Line Cook
- Employer: BBQ Holdings, Inc.
- Location: Sioux Falls, SD
- Type: Part-time
Work the line, follow recipes, and keep tickets moving during busy shifts. Ideal for someone with some kitchen experience who likes a fast pace and organized stations.
General Manager
- Employer: BBQ Holdings, Inc.
- Location: Sioux Falls, SD
- Type: Full-time
Lead the entire restaurant—hiring, training, scheduling, guest experience, and profitability. Best for seasoned restaurant leaders with 5+ years management experience.
Banquet Sous Chef – Canopy by Hilton Sioux Falls Downtown
- Employer: Hilton
- Location: Downtown Sioux Falls, SD
- Type: Full-time
High-impact culinary role running banquet production for weddings, corporate events, and special occasions. Great fit for experienced chefs who enjoy creative menus, events, and leading a kitchen team.
Cook – Good Samaritan Society
- Employer: Morrison Living
- Location: 401 W 2nd St, Sioux Falls, SD
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18.00–$21.00/hour
Line cook role in a senior living/healthcare setting with steady hours and strong benefits. You’ll follow set recipes, keep things safe and clean, and help serve consistent, high-quality meals.
Food Service Assistant – Dakota Food Court (Full Time)
- Employer: Sanford Health
- Location: East Patient Building, Sioux Falls, SD
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Day shift, 6:00am–2:30pm, no holidays
- Hours: 40/week
- Pay Range: $15.50–$22.50/hour
Hospital food court role with daytime hours and one weekend a month. Mix of serving, basic prep, cleaning, and cashier work, plus solid benefits from a major health system.
Manager, Food and Beverage – Blue Rock Bar & Grill
- Employer: Sanford Health
- Location: Blue Rock Bar & Grill, Sanford Sports Complex, Sioux Falls, SD
- Type: Full-time
Front-of-house leadership role at a busy sports bar inside the Sanford Sports Complex. You’ll run service, manage staff and schedules, handle inventory and menus, and be on the floor during peak times.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers hire often and promote from within.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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