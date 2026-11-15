Sioux Falls food and hospitality is hopping right now—restaurants, hotels, and hospitals are all hiring. Good mix of entry-level roles and leadership spots, many with benefits.

Employer: Domino’s – Team Honey Badger

Domino’s – Team Honey Badger Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Type: Full-time

Pay: Starting at $14/hour

Run shifts, lead the crew, and help keep this busy pizza shop humming. Flexible schedules, paid training, benefits for full-time, and clear paths to assistant and general manager roles.

Employer: BBQ Holdings, Inc.

Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Type: Part-time

Back-of-house role keeping dishes, kitchen tools, and prep areas clean and safe. Good fit if you like steady work, staying busy, and being part of a team without being out on the floor.

Employer: BBQ Holdings, Inc.

Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Type: Part-time

Front-of-house role serving guests in a casual BBQ setting. Great if you enjoy talking with people, moving fast, and growing your income with tips.

Employer: BBQ Holdings, Inc.

Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Type: Part-time

Work the line, follow recipes, and keep tickets moving during busy shifts. Ideal for someone with some kitchen experience who likes a fast pace and organized stations.

Employer: BBQ Holdings, Inc.

Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Type: Full-time

Lead the entire restaurant—hiring, training, scheduling, guest experience, and profitability. Best for seasoned restaurant leaders with 5+ years management experience.

Employer: Hilton

Location: Downtown Sioux Falls, SD

Type: Full-time

High-impact culinary role running banquet production for weddings, corporate events, and special occasions. Great fit for experienced chefs who enjoy creative menus, events, and leading a kitchen team.

Employer: Morrison Living

Location: 401 W 2nd St, Sioux Falls, SD

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00–$21.00/hour

Line cook role in a senior living/healthcare setting with steady hours and strong benefits. You’ll follow set recipes, keep things safe and clean, and help serve consistent, high-quality meals.

Employer: Sanford Health

Location: East Patient Building, Sioux Falls, SD

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Day shift, 6:00am–2:30pm, no holidays

Hours: 40/week

Pay Range: $15.50–$22.50/hour

Hospital food court role with daytime hours and one weekend a month. Mix of serving, basic prep, cleaning, and cashier work, plus solid benefits from a major health system.

Employer: Sanford Health

Location: Blue Rock Bar & Grill, Sanford Sports Complex, Sioux Falls, SD

Type: Full-time

Front-of-house leadership role at a busy sports bar inside the Sanford Sports Complex. You’ll run service, manage staff and schedules, handle inventory and menus, and be on the floor during peak times.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers hire often and promote from within.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.